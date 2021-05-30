Perfluoropolyethers Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Perfluoropolyethers Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Perfluoropolyethers market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Perfluoropolyethers:

Perfluoropolyether (or PFPE) is a long chain polymer which consists of carbon, oxygen and fluorine atoms. The molecular structure can be branched, linear, or a combination thereof depending on the desired physical properties. Perfluoropolyether has lubricating effect on mechanical structure. Perfluoropolyethers Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Dupont (Chemours)

SOLVAY

DAIKIN

Dow Corning

KlÃ¼ber Lubrication

ICAN

M&I Materials Limited

Nye Lubricants

Hunan Nonferrous

IKV Tribology

The classification of perfluoropolyether includes PFPE Oil and PFPE Grease, and the proportion of PFPE Grease in 2017 is about 73%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Perfluoropolyether is widely used in aerospace, electronic, chemical and other field. The most proportion of perfluoropolyether is aerospace, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 37.62%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25%.

The worldwide market for Perfluoropolyethers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 490 million USD in 2024, from 380 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Perfluoropolyethers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

PFPE Oil

PFPE Grease Market Segment by Application:

Aerospace

Electronic

Chemical