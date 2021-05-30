May 30, 2021

Traction Motor Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

Traction Motor

Traction Motor Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Traction Motor market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Traction Motor:

  • A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle.

    Traction Motor Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • BYD
  • ZF
  • Nissan
  • Continental AG
  • Meidensha
  • Broad-Ocean
  • Jing-Jin Electric Technologies
  • BMW
  • BOSCH
  • Fukuta
  • Dajun Tech
  • Hitachi Automotive Systems
  • Remy International
  • Magna
  • Deyang Electrics
  • Greatland Electrics

    Scope of Report:

  • The EV Traction Motor consumption volume was 128.24 K Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 1022.55 K Units in 2016 and 6790.26 K Units in 2021. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (55.89%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.
  • At present, the manufactures of EV Traction Motor are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 49.15% in 2016. The global leading players in this market are BYD, ZF, Nissan and Continental AG.
  • The EV Traction Motor are mainly used by Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles. The main application of EV Traction Motor is Passenger cars, accounting about 80% market.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industry and the government support, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
  • The worldwide market for Traction Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 43.0% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million USD in 2024, from 2230 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Traction Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • AC Induction Motor
  • Permanent Magnet Motor
  • Other Types

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Passenger cars
  • Commercial vehicles
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Traction Motor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Traction Motor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Traction Motor in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Traction Motor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Traction Motor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Traction Motor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Traction Motor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Traction Motor Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Traction Motor Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

