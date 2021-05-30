Traction Motor Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Traction Motor Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Traction Motor market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13856668

About Traction Motor:

A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle. Traction Motor Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BYD

ZF

Nissan

Continental AG

Meidensha

Broad-Ocean

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

BMW

BOSCH

Fukuta

Dajun Tech

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Remy International

Magna

Deyang Electrics

Greatland Electrics To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13856668 Scope of Report:

The EV Traction Motor consumption volume was 128.24 K Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 1022.55 K Units in 2016 and 6790.26 K Units in 2021. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (55.89%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of EV Traction Motor are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 49.15% in 2016. The global leading players in this market are BYD, ZF, Nissan and Continental AG.

The EV Traction Motor are mainly used by Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles. The main application of EV Traction Motor is Passenger cars, accounting about 80% market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industry and the government support, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Traction Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 43.0% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million USD in 2024, from 2230 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Traction Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Get a Sample Copy of the Traction Motor Market Report Market Segment by Types:

AC Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor

Other Types Market Segment by Application:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles