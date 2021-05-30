May 30, 2021

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Outdoor Power Equipment

Outdoor Power Equipment Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Outdoor Power Equipment market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Outdoor Power Equipment:

  • Outdoor Power Equipment is the outdoor power products used in the Lawns, Gardens, grasses, hedges, etc. Outdoor Power Equipment includes many kinds of machineries and tools. Lawn Mower, Chainsaws and Trimmers & Blowers are important machineries.

    Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Husqvarna
  • MTD
  • Toro
  • TTI
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • Craftsman
  • Worx
  • MAT
  • Oregon
  • Snow Joe
  • McLane
  • Earthwise

    Scope of Report:

  • Technology, product design, and pricing patterns influence purchases of Outdoor Power Equipment of residential and commercial customers. The situation is rather complex, as the companies attempt to cater to diverse segments. In the residential sector, many individuals are not garden enthusiasts and simply wish to complete their yard chores quickly and easily. The zero-turn radius lawn mowers were successful, but robotic units had very limited acceptance. Commercial users keep their equipment operating many hours each day and favor “creature friendly” or ergonomic features that reduce strain. In both sectors, customers are starting to favor equipment that can perform multiple tasks, such as mowing and mulching. Also, producers are planning to expand their offering of cordless electric units that are less noisy and more environment-friendly.
  • This report focuses on the Outdoor Power Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Lawn Mower
  • Chainsaws
  • Trimmers
  • Blowers

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Household
  • Commercial

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Outdoor Power Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Outdoor Power Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Outdoor Power Equipment in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Outdoor Power Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Outdoor Power Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Outdoor Power Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outdoor Power Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Outdoor Power Equipment Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Outdoor Power Equipment Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

