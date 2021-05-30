May 30, 2021

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles:

  • Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles refer To CNG vehicles.
  • Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicleâ€™s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

    Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Faw-Volkswagen
  • DPCA
  • Beijing Hyundai
  • Saic-Volkswagen
  • DYK
  • Changansuzuki
  • Cherry
  • BYD
  • Lifan
  • Yutong
  • JAC
  • Shudu Bus
  • Zhongtong Bus
  • King Long
  • SG Automotive Group
  • Asiastar
  • Yangtse
  • Foton
  • Brilliance Auto
  • Haima
  • Shaolin Bus
  • Geely
  • Changâ€™an

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Countries such as the U.S. and Russia are expected to constitute key regional markets owing to the presence of large natural gas reserves enabling them to achieve energy independence and domestically produce the required fuel. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant market share in the CNG buses and trucks market, whereas North America is projected to witness high growth due to increasing adoption among fleet operators in the U.S.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Passenger Car
  • Bus
  • Truck
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Operating Vehicle
  • Family Car

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicles Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

