Air Separation Plant Market Future Outlook (2021-2026) Trends, Scope, Size, Demand, Competitors Study, by Region, Top Players – Linde Plc (UK), Air Liquide SA (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US)

Global Air Separation Plant Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Air Separation Plant industry together with projections and forecast to 2026.

“Increasing demand for industrial gases from the manufacturing sector expected to drive the overall growth of air separation plant market.”

The global market for air separation plants was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2026. The global market for air separation plants is driven by strong growth in demand, especially from the iron & steel, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, and other end use industries.

Key Players – Linde Plc (UK), Air Liquide SA (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Daesung Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Air Water Inc. (Japan), Enerflex Ltd. (Canada), Yingde Gases Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong), are among the key players leading the market through their innovative offerings, enhanced production capacities, and efficient distribution channels. Other noteworthy players included in this report are INOX Air Products Private Limited (India), Hangzhou Hangyang Co., Ltd. (China), Universal Industrial Gases, Inc. (US), Nikkiso Cosmodyne, LLC. (US), and SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A. (Italy).

The break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1—55%, Tier 2—30%, and Tier 3—15%

Tier 1—55%, Tier 2—30%, and Tier 3—15% By Designation: C Level—21%, D Level—23%, and Others—56%

C Level—21%, D Level—23%, and Others—56% By Region: Asia Pacific—15%, North America—45%, Europe—27%, Middle East & Africa—7% & South America—6%,

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the air separation plant market and its sub segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape, gain insights to enhance the position of their businesses, and enable them to make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report presents the worldwide Air Separation Plant Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 1 Air Separation Plant Market, By Region: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 2 Air Separation Plant Market, By Gas: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 3 Air Separation Plant Market, By Process: Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 4 Air Separation Plant Market, By End-Use Industry: Inclusions & Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Air Separation Plant Market Segmentation

Figure 1 Air Separation Plant Market: Segmentation

1.4.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Air Separation Plant Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 List Of Participating Companies For Primary Research

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Base Number Calculation

2.2.1 Supply-Side Approach

2.2.2 Demand-Side Approach

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

Figure 3 Data Triangulation Method

2.5 Assumptions

2.6 Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

Table 5 Air Separation Plant Market Snapshot, 2021 & 2026

Figure 4 Cryogenic Process Accounted For Largest Share Of Air Separation Plant Market In 2020

Figure 5 Nitrogen Segment Dominated Air Separation Plant Market In 2020

Figure 6 Iron & Steel Commanded Major Share Of Air Separation Plant Market In 2020

And More…

