Portable Generator Market Forecast 2021-2026 Global Insights, Growth Rate, Key Product, Demand, Size, Sales, Cost, Trends, Segments and Top Players – Honda (Japan), Generac (US), Caterpillar (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), and Yamaha (Japan)

Global Portable Generator Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Portable Generator industry together with projections and forecast to 2026.

“The portable generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025.”

The portable generator market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Frequent power outages due to weather and aging grids are the main drivers for the portable generator market.

The portable generator market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the portable generator market are – Honda (Japan), Generac (US), Caterpillar (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), and Yamaha (Japan).

Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the portable generator market, by application, fuel, power rating, end user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the portable generator market.

By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11% By Designation: C-Level- 30%, D-Level- 25%, and Others- 45%

C-Level- 30%, D-Level- 25%, and Others- 45% By Region: Asia Pacific- 33%, North America- 27%, Europe- 20%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, and South America-12%

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report identifies and addresses the key end users for portable generators, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.

The report helps understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

This report presents the worldwide Portable Generator Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

