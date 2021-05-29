2021 Power Quality Equipment Market Status, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends, Key Market | Top Players – Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany)

Global Power Quality Equipment Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Power Quality Equipment industry together with projections and forecast to 2026.

“The power quality equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2026.”

The power quality equipment market is projected to reach USD 46.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 32.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Enhancing power quality to reduce overall carbon footprint from electrical devices and maximizing cost and energy savings are the main drivers for the power quality equipment market.

The power quality equipment market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the power quality equipment market are – Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and General Electric (US)

Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the power quality equipment market, by equipment, end-user, phase, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the power quality equipment market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the power quality equipment market.

By Company Type : Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11% By Designation : C-Level- 30%, D-Level- 25%, and Others- 45%

: C-Level- 30%, D-Level- 25%, and Others- 45% By Region: Asia Pacific- 33%, North America- 27%, Europe- 20%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, and South America-12%

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report identifies and addresses the key end users for power quality equipment, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.

The report helps understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

This report presents the worldwide Power Quality Equipment Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

