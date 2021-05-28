Material Extrusion Market Overview Survey 2021 To 2026 || Alcoa ,Gulf Extrusion ,Hydro Aluminum

The Material Extrusion Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Alcoa (United States),Gulf Extrusion (United Arab Emirates),Hydro Aluminum (Norway),Hindalco-Novalis (United States),The Dow Chemical (United States),Mondi Plc (United Kingdom),Bobst Group SA (Switzerland),Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

The global Material Extrusion market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to rising usage in the various end-user industries. Material extrusion is an additive manufacturing (AM) methodology where a spool of material (usually thermoplastic polymer) is pushed through a heated nozzle in a continuous stream and selectively deposited layer by layer to build a 3D object. The material in the form of plastic filament fed through an extruding nozzle, where it heated and then deposited onto the build platform layer by layer.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Metal, Plastic, Other), Application (Automotive, Machinery & Equipment, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods, Electronic and Electrical, Other)

Market Trends:

High demand from the automobile industry

The growing demand for Aluminium extrusion

Market Drivers:

The booming demand for ready-to-eat, packaged food

Upsurging building and construction industry

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

