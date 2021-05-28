Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2026

The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

ABB Ltd. (United States),Aspen Technology Inc. (United States),Dassault SystÃ¨mes (France),Emerson Electric Co. (United States),General Electric Co. (United States),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Schneider Electric SE (France),Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Definition:

Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI), is also called as manufacturing intelligence (MI). It is a term which applies to software used to bring a corporation’s manufacturing-related data together from many sources for the purposes of reporting, analysis, visual summaries, and passing data between enterprise-level and plant-floor systems. Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence integrates, connects and unifies data sources such as Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Quality Management System (QMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) and others â€“ into one accessible analytical data model providing capabilities to explore and drill down into contextualized data.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

End Users (Chemical, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Other), Deployment Type (Embedded, Standalone), Offering (Software, Services)

Market Trends:

Growing Automation Across Industries and Emergence of Industry 4.0

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing in Industrial Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence

Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of EMI to Increase Operational Efficiency

Focus on Easing Down Increasing Complexity in the Supply Chain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

