Business Impact of COVID-19 on Travel Nursing Staffing Market Stratergies of major industry competitors 2021-2026

The Travel Nursing Staffing Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

AMN Healthcare (United States),Cross Country Nurses (United States),Aureus Medical Group (United States),Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.(United States),NurseFly (IAC) (United States),Adecco Group (Switzerland),Medical Staffing Solutions, LLC (United States),TeamHealth (Blackstone Group Inc.) (United States),CHG Management, Inc. (United States),Jackson Healthcare, LLC (United States),Healthcare Staffing Services, LLC (United States),InGenesis, Inc. (United States),Aya Healthcare (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Travel nursing staffing is the group of nurses who work either temporarily or permanently in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities across the world. The travel nurses generally work to fill in the gaps in medical facilities where there are shortages of nursing staff. They can be recruited nursing recruitment agency instead of a single hospital, this role demands them to travel in different countries or they can work at local hospitals in need of nurses temporary.

On 11th June 2019, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services nationwide, announced it has transformed its corporate identity to more appropriately represent the company’s best-in-class total talent management solutions and a suite of innovative technologies. Symbolizing its future, the strategic initiative includes a new company logo and enhanced website with cutting-edge tools to deliver an exceptional, intuitive job search and application experience across the company’s family of brands.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Temporary, Permanent), Service (Examining Patients, Labor & Delivery, Critical Care / ICU, Operating Room, Emergency Room, Telemetry, Others), End User (Hospitals, Individual, Government, Travel Agency, Aviation, Others)

Market Trends:

Increased Spendings on Travel Nursing Staffing

Market Drivers:

The Growing Travel Industry Worldwide

Need for Medical Services During Traveling as Number of Patients While Traveling is Rising Worldwide

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

