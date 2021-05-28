Radiation Dose Management Market Consumer Needs, Trends and Drivers Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The Radiation Dose Management Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Bayer AG (Germany),General Electric Company (United States),PACS Health, LLC (United States),Bracco Imaging S.p.A (Italy),Novarad Corporation (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),Sectra AB (Sweden),Agfa Gevaert (Belgium),Qaleum N.V. (Belgium),Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan),Medsquare (France),INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands),Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States),

Definition:

The Radiation Dose Management are used for emission of energy in the form of particle or a wave that originated through a source that can easily travel through matter and space. Its offers different types of radiations dose such as effective dose, absorbed dose and equivalent dose. The radiation doses are mostly applicable in computed tomography, nucleaur medicine, fluoroscopy, mammography, radiotheraphy and interventional Imaging. The radiation dose management usability are observed in lowering patient exposure to harmful radiation dose undergoing imaging procedures. The radiation dose management market is rapidly increasing in global regions due to patients safety, state regulations and strict federal and obligations in the developed countries.

In march 7 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new dosimetry monitoring service which is beneficial in providing medical and imaging facilities, veterinary clinics, laboratories, nuclear power plants, dental offices and other facilities. This service offers accumulated radiation dose with perfect precision and accuracy

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Software, Services, Consulting Services, Others), Application (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers and Academic Medical Centers), Services (Support & Maintenance Services, Implementation & Integration Services, Consulting Services, Education & Training Services), Modality (Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging, Radiography and Mammography, Nuclear Medicine), Solution (Standalone Solutions, Integrated Solutions)

Market Trends:

Increase demand of radiation dose management solutions in healthcare domain.

Upsurge demand due computed tomography and mammography.

Market Drivers:

Increase Demand of Installed Base of Radiology Equipment.

Rise In Demand of Radiation Dose in Medical Imaging Modalities Due to Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases.

Growing Awareness on Radiation Dose Management.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

