New study: Public Safety & Security market forecast to 2026 | AGT International ,Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise ,Atos

The Public Safety & Security Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

AGT International (Switzerland),Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France),Atos (France),BAE Systems (United Kingdom),Cisco Systems (United States),Elbit Systems (Israel),Ericsson (Sweden),Esri (United States),General Dynamics (United States),Harris (United States),Haystax Technology (United States),Hexagon (Sweden),Honeywell (France),Huawei (China)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Public safety and security systems feature a huge set of hardware components along with software solutions. Governments spend considerable resources on the installation of critical communication networks, biometric security and authentication systems, surveillance systems, scanning and screening systems, and emergency and disaster management systems. Owing to the increasing security threats, it has become imperative for public safety agencies to collaborate and share information regarding possible threats to work toward a preventive mechanism to ensure optimal safety.

In July 2020, Motorola Solutions released two new products: Avigilon Cloud Services (ACS) 3.8 and the L5Q License Plate Recognition Camera. These solutions help Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to ensure safety and security and provide real-time information to law enforcement agencies.

In June 2020, Honeywell announced the launch of Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Suite. The Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity Suite offers improved industrial-grade remote access, increased asset discovery capabilities with active and passive functionality, and better cybersecurity risk monitoring.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Services (Professional Services (Design and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Installation and Integration, Training and Education), Managed Services (Managed Network Services, Managed Security Services)), Solutions (Critical Communication Network, Cybersecurity, Emergency and Disaster Management, C2/C4ISR System, Surveillance System, Scanning and Screening System, Biometric Security and Authentication System, Public Address and General Alarm, Backup and Recovery System), Industry Verticals (Homeland Security, Emergency Services, Critical Infrastructure Security, Transportation Systems Airports, Others (public places, stadiums, and commercial offices)), Component (Solution, Service)

Market Trends:

Growing Use of IoT in Public Safety

Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Terror Attacks

Increasing Investment in Public Safety Measures for Smart Cities

Surging Criminal Activities

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

