Non-dairy Yogurt Market Size, Top Manufactures, Growth rate, Market Shares and Forecasts to 2026

The Non-dairy Yogurt Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Major Players are:

Yoso (Canada),The Hain Celestial Group (United States), COYO (United States), The Whitewave Foods Company, Inc. (United States),Crunch Culture (United States),General Mills (United States),Stonyfield Farm Inc. (United States), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada),Good Karma Foods Inc. (United States),Hudson River Foods (New York),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

Definition:

Rising demand for flavored yogurt will help to boost global non-dairy yogurt market in the forecasted period. Non- dairy yogurt is also called as vegan yogurt. It is an alternative for dairy-based yogurt. It is made from milk substitutes obtained from coconut, soy, almond, and others. It is rich in probiotics making it a healthy snack and a substitute for lactose intolerant population.

On 15th January 2019, Chobani, LLC, maker of America’s 1 Greek Yogurt brand has launched company’s first-ever plant-based recipe Non-Dairy Chobani, to give people looking for non-dairy products a delicious option that’s packed with probiotics, less sugar1, 2 than other non-dairy brands and contains only natural ingredients.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Soy Yogurt, Cashew Yogurt, Coconut Yogurt, Others), Application (Frozen Dessert, Food, Beverages, Others), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist Stores, Independent Retailers, Mass Merchandisers, Others)

Market Trends:

The Introduction of New Flavors and Types

The Rising Popularity of Vegan Food

Market Drivers:

High Demand Due To Lactose Intolerance And Allergy Of Milk

Changing Consumer Preferences

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

