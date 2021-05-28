Ground Meat Market Analysis, Size, Market Demand, Price and Future Forecasts to 2026

The Ground Meat Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Weiss Brothers, Inc. (United States),Miami Beef Company, Inc. (United States),Beyond Meat (United States),Kah Meats (United States),Brandon Meats & Sausage Inc. (United States),FarmFoods (United States),D’Artagnan (United States),JBS USA Holdings Inc. (United States),Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. (United States),Hormel Foods Corp. (United States),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Ground meat is mincemeat which is finely chopped. It is becoming one of the highly adopted processed food. Talking about India, with the rising number of processing units across India, is becoming one of the major driving factors for ready to east market India. In India, the gross value of plant and machinery deployed in the food processing sector is expected to reach USD ~51.19 billion by the FY 2024-25. This growth is accredited to factors including the rising requirement for ready to eat food and the highly busy lifestyles of consumers.

In Jun 2019, Beyond Meat Inc. is leading players of plant-based meats, revealed the ground-breaking product beyond beef. With the help of these initiatives, the players are trying to become more competitive in the market and gain major market share.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Processed, Raw), Application (Home, Commercial), Distribution Channels (Online Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Offline Retail Stores, Other Convenience Stores), Product (Ground Beef, Ground Pork, Ground Chicken)

Market Trends:

Rapid Adoption of Frozen Food

Technology Development in Food Processing Industry

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Processed Food

Increase in Penetration of Organized B&M Formats Including Hypermarket, Supermarket, and Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Ground Meat Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

