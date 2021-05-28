Extruded Snacks Market Analysis, Top Companies, Market Shares, Product Cost and Forecasts to 2026

The Extruded Snacks Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Frito-Lay, Inc. (PepsiCo) (United States),Calbee (Japan),The Kellogg Company (United States),Old Dutch Foods, Ltd. (United States),Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V (Mexico),Baker Perkins (United Kingdom),Quality Pellets (Denmark),AMICA CHIPS SpA (Italy),Aperitivos Flaper S.A. (Spain),Axium Foods, Inc. (United States),Mondelez International (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

The extruded snacks are the expanded snacks that are cooked, pushed out and pressurized to form the particular shape, then they are baked or fried and flavored with coatings or seasonings. They are typically available in the puffy, crunchy or crispy cereal or starch which are also called finger food available in a range of shapes and sizes with sweet and savory tastes. The extruded snacks can be eaten at any time of the day as they are increasingly consumed as fun and light snacks for light food cravings. The extruded snacks are generally high in calories and fat with the low amount of protein, fiber and other nutrients necessary for health. So it is perceived as unhealthy food by many health-conscious people.

On 28th Feb 2020, Calbee Inc announced the agreement with J-GIA I Limited Partnership founded by Japan Growth Alliance Inc. and individual shareholders of Potato Kaitsuka Co. Ltd. that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement. The purpose of this acquisition is to establish an overseas market with a new food domain as growth pillars. The entry into the sweet potato business by making a Potato Kaitsuka a subsidiary will strengthen our efforts to tackle this key initiative.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Extruded Filled Pillow Puffs, Extruded Crispy Chips, Extruded Snacks Sticks, Others), Raw Material (Potato, Rice, Corn, Mixed Grains, Other), Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), Methods (Milling, Chemical Analysis, Extruder Operation, Others)

Market Trends:

Consumption of Potato Based Extruded Snacks is Surging Among People

Introduction of Extruded Snacks Made of Cereal Grains in Various Shapes and Sizes

Market Drivers:

Demand for Savory Snacks Among Youngsters Across the Globe

Availability of Raw Material for Production of Snacks Worldwide

Changing Preferences and Eating Habits of Population

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Extruded Snacks Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

