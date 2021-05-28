Small Scale LNG Market Analysis, Market Segmentation and Future Forecasts to 2026

The Small Scale LNG Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Linde AG (Germany),Wartsila (Finland),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),General Electric (United States),ENGIE (France),IHI Corporation (Japan) ,Gazprom (Russia) ,Novatek (Russia) ,Dresser-Rand (United States),PLUM ENERGY (United States),Excelerate Energy L.P. (United States),Stabilis Solutions (United States),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is the type of natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state for shipping and storage. Small-scale LNG refers to transportation from liquefaction terminal to regasification terminals through tankers, ship, and trucks. The small scale LNG market has high growth prospects owing to the rise in demand for sustainable energy sources. For instance, according to the United States Department of Energy in 2017, the U.S. exported over 700 billion cubic feet of natural gas in the form of LNG in large LNG tanker ships. And as of March 2018, U.S. LNG has been delivered to 27 countries on five continents. Further, market players are focusing on the development of small- and mid-scale LNG terminals expected to drive the demand for small scale LNG over the forecasted period.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Liquefaction Terminal, Regasification Terminal), Application (Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Marine Transport, Industrial & Power), Infrastructure (Truck Fuelling Stations, Bunkering Vessels, Bunker Barge, Bunkering Terminals, Storage Hubs, LNG Storage, Regas Facilities, Truck-To-Ship Bunkering, LNG Trailer), Modes of Supply (Trucks, Trans- Shipment and Bunkering, Pipeline & Rail)

Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Development of Small- And Mid-Scale LNG Terminals.

Increasing Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals for Small Scale LNG.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Governmental Initiatives to Develop Alternative Energy Supply.

Rise in Need for Clean and Sustainable Sources of Energy.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Small Scale LNG Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

