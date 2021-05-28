Container Freight Transport Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Norfolk Southern Railway, Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd

Container freight transport refers to a physical process of transporting goods from one place to other. If one purchases goods from a foreign country, any one of the modes of transportation will be used such as rail, ship truck and others to transport the good. The containers come in various sizes as 20 foot, 40 foot, 45 foot, 48 foot, and 53 foot. Usually, the goods which need to be transported are stored in the massive warehouse known as a container freight station. Container freight transport is less expensive due to its standardization and as it moves the same amount of breakbulk freight in the container.

Container Freight Transport Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Container Freight Transport. Key manufacturers include: APL Logistics Americas (United States),CSX Transportation (United States),Norfolk Southern Railway (United States),BNSF Railway (United States),MSC Industrial Direct (United States),Maersk (Denmark) ,Hapag-Lloyd AG (Germany),Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. (Japan),Swiss Federal Railways (Switzerland),Union Pacific Railroad (United States),Canadian National Railway (Canada),Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland),Hanjin Group (South Korea) ,Hyundai Merchant Marine (South Korea),Kerry Logistics (Hong Kong)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Container Freight Transport Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Buyers Demand for End To End Supply Chain Solution for Quick Results

Growing Demand for Integrated Services in Container Freight Transport Industry

Market Drivers:

Increased Globalization Due To Rapid Growth in Economies of Some Developing Countries

Growing Demand for Cost Effective Shipping Solution

Opportunities:

Economic Growth in Emerging Country Leading to Rise in Sea Freight Transportation Activities

Growing Cross Boarder Activities

Challenges:

Tariff or Tax Levied On the Goods

Volatile Nature of International Trade Activities

The Global Container Freight Transport Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Small Containers (less-than or equal to20 Feet), Large Containers (20-40 Feet), High Cube Containers (40 Feet)), Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Retail, Mining, Beverage & Food, Chemistry, Automobile, Others), Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor)

Market Insights:

Container freight rate have remained volatile, although with different trends in individual trade lanes. Market fundamental though did not change significantly in past few year, despite the expansion in the global demand for container shipping has increased. This was mainly due to the constant supply pressures that the market rates continued to face with the introduction of very large units in main lane trades and the cascading effect.

In the year 2018, the freight remained strong across the segment for container during the year.

Cosco Shipping Holdings said it would pay $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Container Line with the help of the Shanghai International Port Group, which will take a 10 percent stake in the company.

Merger Acquisition:

In August 2018, Kuehne + Nagel acquires Ecuador-based Panatlantic Logistics S.A., the operations were carried out in a temperature controlled warehouse at Quito airport.

In June 2018, CMA CGM to acquire Containerships, was an intra-European short sea specialist with a strong presence in the Baltic market, Russia, Northern Europe, North Africa and Turkey.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Container Freight Transport Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Container Freight Transport market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Container Freight Transport Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Container Freight Transport

Chapter 4: Presenting the Container Freight Transport Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Container Freight Transport market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Container Freight Transport Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

