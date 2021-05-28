Machine Automation Controllers Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Delta Electronics, Omron, Parker Hannifin, Eckelmann

Over the past couple of decades, since the global market has experienced rapid industrialization which has ultimately led to increased productivity and efficiency of the manufacturing industry. Thus, the demand for machine automation controllers will ultimately increase. These controllers monitor the manufacturing processes with the help of numerous GUIs (Graphical User Interfaces) in the manufacturing industry. Numerous types of controllers are used in the industry such as machine controllers, temperature controllers or inspectors. These processors enable users with higher processing speed, maintenance services, and minimizes the wastages during the manufacturing process.

Latest released the research study on Global Machine Automation Controllers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Machine Automation Controllers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Machine Automation Controllers. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Omron Corporation (Japan),Schneider Electric SE (France),Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan),Auto Control Systems (Australia),Emerson Electric Co. (United States),Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States),Parker Hannifin Corporation (United States),ACS, Inc. (United States),Eckelmann AG (Germany),NEXCOM International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Market Trend:

Upsurging Demand and Consumption has led to continues Enhancements in Process Industry

Rising Adoption of Highly Automated Robots across the globe

Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Manufacturing Automation in the Global Market

Increasing focus on Minimizing the Operational Cost

Opportunities:

Increasing Applications of Artificial Intelligence as well as IoT Enabled Systems

Machine Automation Increases the overall Productivity of the Organization with Minimum Operational Cost

Challenges:

Upsurging Instances of Cyber Security Threats as well as Technical Failures

Lack of Awareness among the Workers about Highly Automated Systems

The Global Machine Automation Controllers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (CPU Units, Digital Input / Output Unit, Analog Input / Output Unit, Load Cell Input Unit, Position Interface Unit, System Unit), Application (PWB Mounting Process Management, Hard Disk Manufacturing Management, Rechargeable Battery Manufacturing Process), Function Type (Logic Sequence, Motion, Database Connection, Robotics, SECS/GEM)

Market Insights:

On March 29, 2019, OMRON Corporation has introduced the fifth wave of factory automation (FA) control devices built on a common design platform for unified product specifications, for further innovation in control panel building. The products will be provided in 181 models in 6 categories including S8VK-WA series Switch Mode Power Supplies, E5DC-B Series Digital Temperature Controllers, G6D-F4PU Terminal Relay, G3DZ-F4PU Terminal SSR, XW6T series Common Terminal Blocks with Visible Indicators, A22NE-PD series Emergency Stop Switches.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

