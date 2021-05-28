Gift Cards Market 2021: Comprehensive Research Including Top Companies like Amazon, ITunes, Walmart, Google Play, Starbucks, Home Depot, and more | Affluence

The global Gift Cards market was valued at 303760 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 378390 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Global Gift Cards Market Report 2021 comes with the exclusive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2026. This research study of Gift Cards involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape (including companies like Amazon, ITunes, Walmart, Google Play, Starbucks, Home Depot, and more), historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.

The report focuses on global major leading Gift Cards Market players providing information such as company profiles, product specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, SWOT analysis, and contact information.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google Play

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury’s

Macy’s

Virgin

IKEA

H&M

Zara

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

JCB Gift Card



The report provides an accurate analysis of the changing competitive dynamics. It provides a forward-looking perspective on the various factors that drive or restrict the market growth. It provides a five-year forecast evaluated based on Gift Cards market growth projections. Helps in understanding the key product segments and their future, to gain a complete view of the market, and make informed business decisions by performing an in-depth analysis of the market segments.

Following Key Segments Covered in the Global Gift Cards Market Report:

Breakdown by Product Type:

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Breakdown by Application:

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Others

Along with Gift Cards Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Gift Cards Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Research Objectives of Gift Cards Market:

To study and analyze the global Gift Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Gift Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gift Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Gift Cards with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Gift Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

