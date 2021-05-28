Lighter Market 2021: Comprehensive Research Including Top Companies like BIC, Tokai, Clipper, Swedishmatch, Zippo, Visol, and more | Affluence

The global Lighter market was valued at 4128.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3927.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of -1.2% during the forecast period.

Global Lighter Market Report 2021 comes with the exclusive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2026. This research study of Lighter involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape (including companies like BIC, Tokai, Clipper, Swedishmatch, Zippo, Visol, and more), historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.

The report focuses on global major leading Lighter Market players providing information such as company profiles, product specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, SWOT analysis, and contact information.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BIC

Tokai

Clipper

Swedishmatch

Zippo

Visol

Colibri

Integral-style

DowDuPont

NingBo XINHAI

Zhuoye Lighter

Baide International

Focus

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Wansfa

Hefeng Industry

Wenzhou Star

Xinyuan Cigarette Lighter

Deko industrial

Zhejiang Dahu Lighter

Teampistol



The report provides an accurate analysis of the changing competitive dynamics. It provides a forward-looking perspective on the various factors that drive or restrict the market growth. It provides a five-year forecast evaluated based on Lighter market growth projections.

Following Key Segments Covered in the Global Lighter Market Report:

Breakdown by Product Type:

Gas Lighter

Liquid Lighter

Breakdown by Application:

Cigarette Lighter

Kitchen Lighter

Along with Lighter Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Lighter Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Research Objectives of Lighter Market:

To study and analyze the global Lighter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Lighter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lighter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Lighter with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Lighter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

