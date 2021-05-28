Key Trends in Area Rugs Industry: Market Estimation 2021-2026 and Company Profiles: Balta Industries, Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Nourison Industries, OW (Oriental Weavers), Shaw Industries, and more | Affluence

The global Area Rugs market was valued at 12850 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14450 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Global Area Rugs Market Report 2021 comes with the exclusive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2026. This research study of Area Rugs involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape (including companies like Balta Industries, Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Nourison Industries, OW (Oriental Weavers), Shaw Industries, and more), historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.

The report focuses on global major leading Area Rugs Market players providing information such as company profiles, product specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, SWOT analysis, and contact information.

Key players include:

Balta Industries

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries

Nourison Industries

OW (Oriental Weavers)

Shaw Industries

The Dixie Group



The report provides an analysis of the changing competitive dynamics and provides a five-year forecast evaluated based on Area Rugs market growth projections.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Area Rugs Market Report:

Breakdown by Product Type:

Wool Area Rug

Silk Area Rug

Cotton Area Rug

Sisal, Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug

Animal Skins Area Rug

Synthetics Area Rug

Breakdown by Application:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

The following Regions are covered:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Research Objectives of Area Rugs Market:

To study and analyze the global Area Rugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Area Rugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Area Rugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Area Rugs with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Area Rugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

