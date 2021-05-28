Key Trends in Duct Tape Industry: Market Estimation 2021-2026 and Company Profiles: 3M, Shurtape, Whites, Signet, Perflex, Performer, and more | Affluence

The global Duct Tape market was valued at 336.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 367 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

Global Duct Tape Market Report 2021 comes with the exclusive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2026. This research study of Duct Tape involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape (including companies like 3M, Shurtape, Whites, Signet, Perflex, Performer, and more), historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.

The report focuses on global major leading Duct Tape Market players

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Shurtape

Whites

Signet

Perflex

Performer



It provides a five-year forecast evaluated based on Duct Tape market growth projections.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Duct Tape Market Report:

Breakdown by Product Type:

Natural Rubber Duct Tape

Acrylic Duct Tape

Silicone Duct Tape

Others

Breakdown by Application:

Commerical

Individual

Regional coverage:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Research Objectives of Duct Tape Market:

To study and analyze the global Duct Tape consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Duct Tape market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Duct Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Duct Tape with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Duct Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

