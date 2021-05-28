Market Opportunities for Greeting Cards Industry by Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory, Schurman Retail Group, CSS Industries Inc., Avanti Press, and more | Affluence

The global Greeting Cards market was valued at 8181.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7484.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of -2.2% during the forecast period.

The report on Greeting Cards Market added by Affluence provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competitive intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2026. The objective of this research is to provide a 360 holistic view of the Greeting Cards market and bringing insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. The report provides the market size in terms of value and volume of the Global Greeting Cards Market.

The analyst studied various companies like Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory, Schurman Retail Group, CSS Industries Inc., Avanti Press, etc. to understand the products and/services relevant to the Greeting Cards market. The report includes information such as gross revenue, production and consumption, average product price, and market shares of key players. Other factors such as competitive analysis and trends, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion strategies have been included in the report. This will enable the existing competitors and new entrants to understand the competitive scenario to plan future strategies.

The Greeting Cards Market Report Covers Major Market Players as Follows:

Hallmark Cards

American Greetings

Card Factory

Schurman Retail Group

CSS Industries Inc.

Avanti Press

Simon Elvin

Myron Manufacturing Corp.

Moo

Herbert Walkers Ltd



Greeting Cards Market Segmentation:

Detailed segmentation of the Greeting Cards market, based on type and application, and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2021 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.

Breakdown by Type:

Seasonal Greeting Cards

Every Day Greeting Cards

Breakdown by Application:

Business Cards

Personal Cards

Greeting Cards Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Greeting Cards industry

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Greeting Cards Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List included in Greeting Cards Market

Greeting Cards Market landscape and the market scenario include:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

The Greeting Cards industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Chapters Covered in Greeting Cards Market Report Are as Follow:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Forces Greeting Cards Market Outlook by Connectivity Type (Current size & future market estimates): Seasonal Greeting Cards, Every Day Greeting Cards Greeting Cards Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates): Business Cards, Personal Cards Greeting Cards Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Includes Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation) Companies considered for the analysis: Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory, Schurman Retail Group, CSS Industries Inc., Avanti Press, Simon Elvin, Myron Manufacturing Corp., Moo, Herbert Walkers Ltd,

The Greeting Cards Market Report Addresses the Following Queries:

What is the estimated size of the market by 2026?

Which segment accounted or a large share of the market in the past?

Which segment is expected to account the largest market share by 2026?

Which governing bodies have approved the use of Greeting Cards?

Which region accounts for a dominant share of the market?

Which region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market?

