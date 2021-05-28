Market Estimation of Paper Towels Industry – Key Data Points Necessary for Effective Strategies | Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, and more | Affluence

The global Paper Towels market was valued at 14300 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 17120 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The report on Paper Towels Market added by Affluence provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competitive intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2026. The objective of this research is to provide a 360 holistic view of the Paper Towels market and bringing insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. The report provides the market size in terms of value and volume of the Global Paper Towels Market.

The analyst studied various companies like Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, etc. to understand the products and/services relevant to the Paper Towels market. The report includes information such as gross revenue, production and consumption, average product price, and market shares of key players. Other factors such as competitive analysis and trends, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion strategies have been included in the report. This will enable the existing competitors and new entrants to understand the competitive scenario to plan future strategies.

The Paper Towels Market Report Covers Major Market Players as Follows:

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

SCA

Georgia Pacific

Kimberly-Clark

Cascades

Kruger

Metsä Tissue

Heng An

WEPA

Asaleo Care

C&S Paper

Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

Oasis Brands

Seventh Generation



Paper Towels Market Segmentation:

Detailed segmentation of the Paper Towels market, based on type and application, and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2021 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.

Breakdown by Type:

Rolled Paper Towels

Boxed Paper Towels

Multifold Paper Towels

Breakdown by Application:

At Home

Away From Home (AFH)

Paper Towels Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Paper Towels industry

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Paper Towels Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List included in Paper Towels Market

Paper Towels Market landscape and the market scenario include:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

The Paper Towels industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Chapters Covered in Paper Towels Market Report Are as Follow:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Forces Paper Towels Market Outlook by Connectivity Type (Current size & future market estimates): Rolled Paper Towels, Boxed Paper Towels, Multifold Paper Towels Paper Towels Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates): At Home, Away From Home (AFH) Paper Towels Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Includes Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation) Companies considered for the analysis: Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, Metsä Tissue, Heng An, WEPA, Asaleo Care, C&S Paper, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oasis Brands, Seventh Generation,

The Paper Towels Market Report Addresses the Following Queries:

What is the estimated size of the market by 2026?

Which segment accounted or a large share of the market in the past?

Which segment is expected to account the largest market share by 2026?

Which governing bodies have approved the use of Paper Towels?

Which region accounts for a dominant share of the market?

Which region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market?

