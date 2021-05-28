Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Growth Rate, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities| NuVasive, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

ReportsnReports has recently added concise research on the “Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market” by Technology (Fusion, Spine Biologics, VCF, Decompression, Motion Preservation), Product (Thoracic, Cervical, Interbody, Spine Biologics, Non-Fusion, Stimulators), Type (Open, MIS) – Global Forecast to 2025. “The spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.”

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ www.reportsnreports.com/contact…ame=192516

This winning Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market report deals with plentiful important market-related aspects which can be listed as follows; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry-level strategies, market dynamics, positioning, segmentation, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. Excellent practice models and methods of research applied for this business report unearths the best opportunities to succeed in the market.

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market research report not only saves valuable time but also adds credibility to the work.

The global spinal implants and surgery devices market is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2025 from USD 10.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0%. The major factors driving the growth of this market include advancements in spine surgery technologies, increasing incidence of spinal disorders, the launch of advanced bone grafting products, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries.

However, the high cost of spinal surgery and uncertainties surrounding reimbursement are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the spinal implants and surgery devices market include:

Medtronic (Ireland),

DePuy Synthes (US),

NuVasive, Inc. (US),

Stryker Corporation (US),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

(US),

Globus Medical, Inc. (US),

Orthofix International N.V. (US),

Abbott Laboratories (US),

RTI Surgical, Inc. (US),

Boston Scientific (US),

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (US),

ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

Spineart (Switzerland),

Kuros Biosciences AG (Switzerland),

Bioventus, LLC (US),

Colfax Corporation (US),

Meditech Spine, LLC (US),

and Implanet (France).

“The thoracic fusion & lumbar fusion devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

Based on product, the spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices, cervical fusion devices, spine biologics, non-fusion devices, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, spinal decompression devices, and spine bone stimulators. The thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices segment accounted for the largest share of the spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of lumbar degenerative disc disease and the growing number of product launches.

“The spinal fusion and fixation technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.”

On the basis of technology, the spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into spinal fusion and fixation, vertebral compression fracture treatment, motion preservation/non-fusion, and spinal decompression technologies. The spinal fusion and fixation technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of target diseases (such as degenerative disc disease and spinal stenos is) with the growing geriatric population across the globe, a growing number of spinal fusion procedures, and technological advancements in spinal fusion techniques and bone grafting procedures.

“North America accounted for the largest share of the global spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.”

The spinal implants and surgery devices market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global spinal implants and surgery devices market in 2019.

The large share of the North American market can be attributed to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement systems and high patient awareness and physician education.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (34%), and Tier 3 (21%)

Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (34%), and Tier 3 (21%) By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%)

C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%) By Region: North America (35%), Europe (32%), APAC (25%), LATAM (6%), and the MEA (2%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the spinal implants and surgery devices market based on product, technology, type of surgery, and region. The report also studies the major factors affecting market growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

In addition, it analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to fivemain regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Benefits of Getting the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

For More Information or Query or Customization, Visit @ www.reportsnreports.com/contact…ame=192516

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Limitations & Assumptions

2.4.1 Limitations

2.4.2 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Overview

4.2 Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Market, By Type, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Regional Analysis: Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Technology (2019)

4.4 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Type of Surgery, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.5 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Country (2019–2025)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancements in Spine Surgery Technologies

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Spinal Disorders

5.2.1.3 Launch of Advanced Bone Grafting Products

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Treatment Procedures

5.2.2.2 Uncertainty in Reimbursement

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Rising Number of Hospitals and Surgical Centers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Adequate Physicians and Limited Awareness/Education

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Market Consolidation

6 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices

6.2.1 Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Market Split, By Technology

6.2.2 Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.2.3 Posterior Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

6.2.4 Interbody Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

6.2.4.1 Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.4.2 Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.4.3 Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.4.4 Axial Lumbar Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.4.5 Non-Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.4.6 Bone Interbody Fusion Devices

6.2.5 Anterior Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

6.3 Cervical Fusion Devices

6.3.1 Cervical Fusion Devices Market Split, By Technology

6.3.2 Cervical Fusion Devices Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.3.3 Anterior Cervical Fusion Devices

6.3.3.1 Anterior Cervical Plates

6.3.3.2 Anterior Cervical Screw Systems

6.3.3.3 Cervical Interbody Fusion Devices

6.3.4 Posterior Cervical Fusion Devices

6.3.4.1 Posterior Cervical Plates

6.3.4.2 Posterior Cervical Screws

6.3.4.3 Posterior Cervical Rods

6.4 Spine Biologics

6.4.1 Spine Biologics Market Split, By Technology

6.4.2 Spine Biologics Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.4.3 Demineralized Bone Matrix

6.4.4 Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

6.4.5 Bone Substitutes

6.4.6 Machined Bones

6.4.7 Cell-Based Matrices

6.4.8 Allograft Bone

6.5 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

6.5.1 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices Market Split, By Technology

6.5.2 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.5.3 Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

6.5.4 Vertebroplasty Devices

6.6 Spinal Decompression Devices

6.6.1 Spinal Decompression Devices Market Split, By Technology

6.6.2 Spinal Decompression Devices Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.6.3 Discectomy

6.6.4 Laminoplasty, Laminectomy, and Laminotomy

6.6.5 Foraminotomy & Foraminectomy

6.6.6 Facetectomy

6.6.7 Corpectomy

6.7 Non-Fusion Devices

6.7.1 Non-Fusion Devices Market Split, By Technology

6.7.2 Non-Fusion Devices Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.7.3 Dynamic Stabilization Devices

6.7.3.1 Interspinous Process Spacers

6.7.3.2 Pedicle Screw-Based Dynamic Rod Devices

6.7.3.3 Facet Replacement Products

6.7.4 Artificial Discs

6.7.4.1 Artificial Cervical Discs

6.7.4.2 Artificial Lumbar Discs

6.7.5 Annulus Repair Devices

6.7.6 Nuclear Disc Prostheses

6.8 Spine Bone Stimulators

6.8.1 Spine Bone Stimulators Market Split, By Technology

6.8.2 Spine Bone Stimulators Market Split, By Type of Surgery

6.8.3 Noninvasive Spine Bone Stimulators

6.8.3.1 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Devices

6.8.3.2 Capacitive Coupling (CC) and Combined (Electro) Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

6.8.4 Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

7 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Spinal Fusion & Fixation

7.2.1 Spinal Fusion & Fixation Technologies Will Continue to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

7.3 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

7.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Vertebral Compression Fractures—A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

7.4 Spinal Decompression

7.4.1 Growing Incidence of Spinal Tumors & Development of Minimally Invasive Devices for Spinal Decompression Procedures are Driving Market Growth

7.5 Motion Preservation/Non-Fusion

7.5.1 Motion Preservation/Non-Fusion Technologies to Witness the Highest Growth Between 2019 & 2025

8 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Type of Surgery

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Open Surgeries

8.2.1 Increasing Preference for Open Spine Surgeries-Key Driver for Market Growth

8.3 Minimally Invasive Surgeries

8.3.1 Minimally Invasive Surgeries Segment to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

9 Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Dearth of Reimbursement for Spinal Procedures Negatively Affects Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the Market in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Rising Cost of Spinal Surgeries Will Hinder the Growth of the Market

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure Will Have A Positive Effect on the Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Demand for Mis Will Positively Affect Market Growth

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Growing Preference for Mis is Contributing to the Growth of This Market

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Market for Spinal Surgeries

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Limited Reimbursement Coverage for Spinal Surgeries Will Affect the Growth of the Market

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Low Surgical Costs Will Have A Positive Effect on the Market

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Growing Medical Tourism Will Positively Boost Market Growth in South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.5.1 Uneven Distribution of Specialists has Affected Market Growth

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil Holds the Largest Share of the Latin American Market

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Fragmented Healthcare System Creates Challenges for Market Players

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Despite Political Instability, MEA Remains A Promising Market for Market Players

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 Vendor Dive Overview

10.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.6 Vendor Dive

10.6.1 Visionary Leaders

10.6.2 Innovators

10.6.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.6.4 Emerging Companies

11 Company Profiles

Get this Report @ www.reportsnreports.com/purchas…ame=192516