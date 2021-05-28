Market Estimation of Coke Industry – Key Data Points Necessary for Effective Strategies | ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, Tata Steel, SunCoke Energy, JSW Group, and more | Affluence

Market Estimation of Coke Industry – Key Data Points Necessary for Effective Strategies | ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, Tata Steel, SunCoke Energy, JSW Group, and more | Affluence4 min read
The global Coke market was valued at 205880 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 252770 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The report on Coke Market added by Affluence provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competitive intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2026. The objective of this research is to provide a 360 holistic view of the Coke market and bringing insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. The report provides the market size in terms of value and volume of the Global Coke Market.
The analyst studied various companies like ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, Tata Steel, SunCoke Energy, JSW Group, etc. to understand the products and/services relevant to the Coke market. The report includes information such as gross revenue, production and consumption, average product price, and market shares of key players. Other factors such as competitive analysis and trends, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion strategies have been included in the report. This will enable the existing competitors and new entrants to understand the competitive scenario to plan future strategies.
The Coke Market Report Covers Major Market Players as Follows:
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- POSCO
- Tata Steel
- SunCoke Energy
- JSW Group
- United States Steel
- BlueScope
- ABC Coke
- Gujarat NRE Coke
- Hickman, Williams & Company
- Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company
- Haldia Coke
- China Baowu Group
- Ansteel
- Risun
- Sunlight Coking
- Taiyuan Coal Gasfication
- Shanxi Coking Coal
- Lubao-Group
- China Pingmei Shenma Group
- Zhongrong Xinda
Coke Market Segmentation:
Detailed segmentation of the Coke market, based on type and application, and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2021 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.
Breakdown by Type:
- Blast Furnace Coke
- Foundry Coke
- Technical Coke
- Others
Breakdown by Application:
- Steel
- Non-ferrous Metals
- Rock Wool
- Sugar
- Soda Ash
- Others
Coke Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market size & shares
- Market trends and dynamics
- Market Drivers and Opportunities
- Competitive landscape
- Supply and demand
- Technological inventions in Coke industry
- Marketing Channel Development Trend
- Coke Market Positioning
- Pricing Strategy
- Brand Strategy
- Target Client
- Distributors/Traders List included in Coke Market
Coke Market landscape and the market scenario include:
- Current market size estimate
- Revenues by players
- Market size by product categories
- Market size by regions/country
The Coke industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.
Chapters Covered in Coke Market Report Are as Follow:
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Market Forces
- Coke Market Outlook by Connectivity Type (Current size & future market estimates): Blast Furnace Coke, Foundry Coke, Technical Coke, Others
- Coke Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates): Steel, Non-ferrous Metals, Rock Wool, Sugar, Soda Ash, Others
- Coke Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles Includes Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)
- Companies considered for the analysis: ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, Tata Steel, SunCoke Energy, JSW Group, United States Steel, BlueScope, ABC Coke, Gujarat NRE Coke, Hickman, Williams & Company, Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company, Haldia Coke, China Baowu Group, Ansteel, Risun, Sunlight Coking, Taiyuan Coal Gasfication, Shanxi Coking Coal, Lubao-Group, China Pingmei Shenma Group, Zhongrong Xinda,
The Coke Market Report Addresses the Following Queries:
- What is the estimated size of the market by 2026?
- Which segment accounted or a large share of the market in the past?
- Which segment is expected to account the largest market share by 2026?
- Which governing bodies have approved the use of Coke?
- Which region accounts for a dominant share of the market?
- Which region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market?
