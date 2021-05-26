Global Opporunities in point of care diagnostics Market 2021-2026 by Revenue Statistics and Key Growth Strategies to 2026

Latest research report on point of care diagnostics Market Growth Analysis 2021-2026 by AllTheResearch provides a detailed outlook of the market with detailed info of industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges. The research report covers all the necessary data regarding the market patterns of growth in the market and the factors driving this growth. This point of care diagnostics market research report offers a detailed study of an important microscopic view of the industry to define the footprints of the major players. The leading and dominant players in the global point of care diagnostics market are intrinsically analyzed based on key factors in the competition analysis part of the study.

The point of care diagnostics Market size was valued at US$ 17886.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 30175.3 Mn.

Top players Covered in point of care diagnostics Market Study are:

Abbott Laboratories (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Becton Dickinson & Company (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (US)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

and Trinity Biotech (US) and bioMérieux SA (France)

PTS Diagnostics

OraSure Technologies

Nova Biomedical

Chembio Diagnostics Systems Inc

and EKF Diagnostics

point of care diagnostics Market Segmentation

point of care diagnostics market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Glucose Monitoring Products (Glucose Meters, Strips, Others)

Pregnancy & Fertility testing products (Pregnancy testing products, Fertility testing products)

Infectious Disease testing products (HIV testing products, Respiratory Infection testing products, Hepatitis C testing products, Sexually Transmitted Disease (STDs) testing products, Other infectious Disease testing products)

Coagulation Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing products

Cancer/Tumor Marker testing products

Others Point of care testing products

Market Segmentation by Applications:

By Prescription Mode (Prescription, Over the counter (OTC))

By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare & DTC, Others)

Regions covered in point of care diagnostics Market report:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

The report highlights several significant features of the global point of care diagnostics market encompassing competitive landscape, segmentation analysis, and industry environment. It shows the scope of the market and a brief overview of the definition and description of the product or service. The potential factors that can bring the market in an upward direction have been mentioned in the report. With this report, companies, as well as individuals interested in this report, will get proven valuable guidelines and direction so that they consolidate their position in the market.

Key Target Audience:

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to point of care diagnostics forums and alliances related to point of care diagnostics

Key Aspects of point of care diagnostics Market Report Indicated:

