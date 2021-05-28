May 28, 2021

RPA Market by Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2021-2027

RPA Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, Market Sizing & Forecast

The report provides detailed competitive intelligence to make users aware of all the recent innovations and developments with respect to their competition. This RPA market report uncovers multiple growth opportunities that users can consider to capitalize on, along with insights on top industry trends to invest in. This section intends to facilitate the process of critical decision making for users.

This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of global RPA market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global RPA market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.

Market segment by players, this report covers

Blue Prism Group Plc
Infosys Ltd
Kryon Systems
Atos SE
Cicero Inc.
Genfour
Thoughtonomy
OpenSpan
UiPath
IPSoft Inc.
Automation Anywhere Inc.
Kofax Ltd
Genpact Ltd.
OpenConnect Systems Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Jacada Inc.
Verint Systems Inc.
Sutherland Global Services
Be Informed B.V.

Market segment by Type, covers

Professional Services
Training Services

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

BFSI
Telecom/IT
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Others

Global RPA Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

  • North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y Growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
  • Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Some Point from Table of Content:

Global RPA Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2027

Chapter 1 RPA Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 RPA Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 RPA Market Forces

Chapter 4 RPA Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 RPA Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 RPA Market – By Type

Chapter 7 RPA Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America RPA Market

Chapter 9 Europe RPA Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific RPA Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa RPA Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America RPA Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

Report includes Competitor's Landscape:

➊ Major trends and growth projections by region and country
➋ Key winning strategies followed by the competitors
➌ Who are the key competitors in this industry?
➍ What shall be the potential of this industry over the forecast tenure?
➎ What are the factors propelling the demand for the RPA?
➏ What are the opportunities that shall aid in significant proliferation of the market growth?
➐ What are the regional and country wise regulations that shall either hamper or boost the demand for RPA?
➑ How has the covid-19 impacted the growth of the market?
➒ Has the supply chain disruption caused changes in the entire value chain?

