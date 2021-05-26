2021 Tag: Insane (But True) Things About Future of Managed Services Market

This report caters detailed information on the present situation and future growth of the market. The report is a meticulous research study, offering in-depth market insights for stakeholders, new players, market players, investors, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

According to the report, the rising adoption of managed services based on cloud technology due to their easy maintenance and smooth functioning is boosting the growth of the global managed services industry. Moreover, minimal cost and freedom of accessing and operating business processes remotely through managed services is fueling the demand for managed services, which is propelling the market growth. However, absence of experienced or trained managed service providers is likely to obstruct the market growth. The report segments the market into organization size, deployment type, service type, industry vertical, and region.

Large Enterprises Segment to Witness Remarkable Growth during the Forecast Period

By organization size, the report divides the market into SME and large. Among these, the large enterprises segment is expected to grab major market share during the projected period. This segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, mostly owing to extensive use of managed services in large enterprises that need to manage a huge number of data.

Data Center and IT Infra Services Segment to Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period

By service type, the report divides the market into security services, network services, data center and IT infra services, communication and collaboration services, mobility services, and information services. Among these, the data center and IT infra services segment is expected to dominate the global market by growing with a CAGR of 11.8% during the estimated timeframe. This growth is mainly owing to easy access to important data or services, which can be saved in more than one location in cloud managed services.

North American Region to Unlock Rewarding Opportunities

The report analyzes the global managed services market across numerous regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the North American region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. This region is likely to offer rewarding opportunities for the market growth mainly owing to the presence of many companies in this region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a positive impact on the global managed services industry as many companies are focusing more on work-from-home during the pandemic. By adopting cloud managed services, companies will be able to remotely monitor the work flow and operations. Many players involved in the development of managed services are taking initiatives to offer their services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leading Players in the Market:

The report offers a list of global major players in the managed services industry and reveals some of their winning business strategies. The key players profiled in the report are:

Accenture

Fujitsu

Atos

Dimension Data

IBM

HCL

TCS

AT&T

Cisco

Ericsson

The report delivers several business strategies and tactics of the foremost players functioning in the market including recent strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, and SWOT analysis.

Reference: https://www.researchdive.com/press-release/managed-services-market.html

