Insight2021: How Covid-19 damages the Revenue Assurance Market

As per new study done by Research Dive, the global revenue assurance market is projected to register for $948.3 million revenue by 2026 and rising at a 10.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures in the Pre and Post Covid-19 Crises

The revenue assurance market was estimated to be at a substantial CAGR of 8.6% before coronavirus outbreak. The post Covid-19 scenario will garner a CAGR of 10.9% due to rise in the demand of real-time transactions by the consumers. This market growth is due to the increased usage of subscription-based economy method.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in Pre and Post Covid-19 World

The revenue assurance market harbored a revenue of $518.7 million in 2020, after the coronavirus outbreak. The market size was estimated to stand only at $499.7 million in 2020, as estimated before the pandemic struck the globe. Many organizations are opting for revenue assurance system for controlling social engineering frauds, SMS scams, and robocalls. This aspect is driving the market forward.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Global Revenue Assurance Market @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/336

Market Situation in the Post Covid-19 Scenario

There is positive impact on the market due to the coronavirus outbreak and will continue to enhance in the post Covid-19 period as well. Beyond this, the elevation in awareness about revenue assurance systems for detecting revenue leakages will take the market forward. Utilization of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in revenue assurance system in the upcoming years, new product launches, and novel technologies are the major reasons that’ll enhance the market growth.

Several market players such as Accenture, Mobileum, Cartesian, Inc., SUBEX, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tech Mahindra Limited, AMDOCS, IBM, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Sagacity Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and Adapt IT Holdings Limited are choosing strategies such as collaborations, launching novel products, and investing in R&D activities for market growth. For instance, in February 2020, AMDOCS incorporated revenue assurance service in Safaricom; this was an innovative solution for detecting revenue leaks.

Reference: https://www.researchdive.com/press-release/global-revenue-assurance-market.html

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/