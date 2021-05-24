Subsequent: COVID-19 impact scale analysis on the Global ASEAN Smart Education and Learning Market

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the ASEAN smart education and learning market is projected to garner a revenue of $363.0 billion by the end of the forecast period. The ASEAN smart education and learning market is divided on the basis of delivery mode, end-user, and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis, and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts, rise in the number of smart phone consumers and developing ICT sectorhas increased the demand of the ASEAN smart education and learning market.

The Simulation-Based Delivery Model Segment is anticipated to rise with a Healthy CAGR till 2027

Based on the delivery mode, the ASEAN smart education and learning market is segmented into classroom-based, desktop or mobile based, and simulation based. Among these, the simulation based delivery model is anticipated to rise with a healthy CAGR and account for highest revenue in the forecast period. Technological advancements of simulation based delivery model and mounting adoption of this delivery model for teaching has enhanced the demand of his segment.

The Language Training End-User is anticipated to observe Lucrative Growth in the Forecast Period

Based on the end-user, the ASEAN smart education and learning market is segmented into higher education, transnational education, TVET, language training, early childcare & preschool, continual professional development, qualifications, and assessment & standards. Among these, language training accounted for the maximum share in terms of revenue generation. Formation of ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) to promote the development of official language has enhanced the demand of the language training end-user.

Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

The ASEANsmart education and learning market is analyzed across various parts of ASEAN countries such as Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of ASEAN countries such as Cambodia, Laos, Burma, and Brunei. Among these, Malaysia country region dominated the market in terms of revenue generation. Factors such as strong information technology sector and rise in the number of internet users in this region has dominated the market in Malaysia.

There are several players in the ASEANsmart education and learning market but major key-players include Adobe, Blackboard Inc., Extramarks, Cisco Systems, Inc., Saba Software, Scholastic Inc., SMART Technologies ULC, NIIT LTD., Educomp Solutions Ltd, Educated Solutions Corporation., and others.

