Succeeding: Covid-19 impact analysis on the Global 3D Imaging Market

According to the latest publication of Research Dive, the global 3D imaging market is set to register a revenue of $55.77 billion by 2027, during the forecast timeframe.

The segmentation of the market has been done on the basis of product type, image sensor, application, end-use industry, and region. The report offers valuable information on drivers, restraints, vital segments, lucrative opportunities, and global leaders of the market.

Based on the product type, the global market for 3D imaging is categorized into 3D Cameras, Sonography, Smart Phones, and Others. The smartphones segment is expected to rise at noteworthy CAGR, during the analysis period. The growth of the smartphones segment is because it is the rising popularity of capturing 3D objects and image processing via smartphones.

The Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductors will be the Most Lucrative

Based on the image sensor, the global market is fragmented into a charge-coupled device(CCD) and Complementary metal-oxide semiconductors. The complementary metal-oxide semiconductors (CMOS) will generate a remarkable revenue in 2027.

The Layout & Animation will have Rapid Market Growth, during the Forecast Period

Depending on the application, the global 3D imaging market is broadly categorized into 3D modeling, 3D scanning, layout and animation, 3D rendering, image reconstruction. The market size for the layout and animation is expected to rise at a remarkable CAGR by 2027. The huge investment in the R&D of this segment may expected to boost the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

Healthcare sector shall have a Major Market Share in the Forecast Period

on the basis of end-use industry, the global market for 3D imaging is broadly categorized into entertainment, healthcare, architecture & engineering, industrial applications, security & surveillance, and Others. The healthcare segment will held significant market share and is projected to register a remarkable revenue, in the forecast period. The increase in the geriatric population is one the major reason for the rise in the adoption of 3D imaging during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the region, the 3D imaging analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific 3D imaging analytics market will register a significant revenue, over the forecast timeframe. The enormously rising government investments in 3D imaging solutions along with the increasing number of startups, mainly in China India, and South Korea, are expected to bolster the growth of the Asia-Pacific 3D imaging market in the global market.

The leading players of the global 3D imaging market are

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Autodesk Inc.,

STMicroelectronics,

Panasonic,

Lockheed Martin,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Trimble Inc.,

FARO Technologies, Inc.,

