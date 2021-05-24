COVID-19 Update: How Content Marketing Industry win from the COVID-19 Battle

A latest report on the global content marketing industry by Research Dive discloses the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and future growth of the global industry. The report is drafted by keenly evaluating important factors like major market drivers & limitations, regional market conditions, newest trends & advances, and size & scope of the market in the course of the pandemic. The report states that the COVID-19 pandemic has made an optimistic impact on the market growth.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic

The global content marketing market is anticipated to witness considerable growth and hit $137.2 million by 2026. This growth is mainly because several industries have been severely affected with the rise of COVID-19 pandemic which has triggered the need to maintain and build relationships with consumers using online mediums. As result, the demand for content marketing has increased significantly, thus boosting the growth of the market. In addition, several industry players are keenly investing in content marketing for attracting their customers through digital platforms and attaining a competitive edge during the crisis period, which is boosting the market growth.

Highlights of the Report

The global content marketing market CAGR, as projected before the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 14.3% in the forecast period, 2019—2026.

The global content marketing market CAGR, as projected post the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, is anticipated to be 16.2% during the course of the forecast period, 2019—2026.

The global content marketing sector size in 2020, as projected before the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic, was $54.8 million.

The current market size (2020), tolerating the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, is $56.8 million.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Global Content Marketing Industry. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/247

Present Picture of the Market due to COVID-19 Disaster:

Several companies are greatly investing in the development of strong content marketing approaches for surviving their business in the course of the pandemic. For example, Nike, an athletic clothing powerhouse, has momentarily shut its stores in the regions such as Western Europe, the US, and Australia. However, the company has shifted its focus on building relationships and engaging with customers through content marketing on digital platforms.

Future Scope of the Industry:

According to the report, the global content marketing market is likely to undergo incessant growth post-COVID-19 catastrophe. This is mainly due to growing adoption of content marketing techniques amidst the lockdown period. Moreover, as many businesses are realizing the power of using digital means to promote their business, this trend is expected to continue in future years.

New entrants and some of the foremost companies such as CoSchedule, Contently, Kapost, Percolate Industries, Inc., HubSpot, Inc., NewsCred, Adobe, Sprinklr, Scripted, Influence & Co., and others are likely to shape the future of the global content marketing sector in the imminent years. The report delivers many strategies and ideas of the foremost players functioning in the market such as the financial performance, latest strategic plans & developments, product/service range, and SWOT analysis.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/