Infection Control Market: MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), Sotera Health LLC (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Metrex Research Corporation (US)

“Infection Control Market” by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, EtO), Disinfection (Wipes, Liquids, Disinfectors), Services, E-beam, Face Masks], End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2026. The infection control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period.

The global infection control market is projected to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2026 from USD 44.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period

Key players in the Infection Control market

The key players operating in the infection control market include:

Getinge AB (Sweden),

STERIS plc. (US),

Advanced Sterilization Products (US),

3M Company (US),

Belimed AG (Switzerland),

Cantel Medical Corporation (US),

MMM Group (Germany),

MATACHANA GROUP (Spain),

Sotera Health LLC (US),

Ecolab, Inc. (US),

Metrex Research Corporation (US),

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK),

Miele Group (Germany),

Melag (Germany),

Pal International (UK).

Infection Control Market report covers many business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others that help to amplify their footprints in the market. This global market report additionally encompasses predictions utilizing a practical arrangement of suspicions and techniques.

Depending on client’s demand, a huge amount of business, product, and market-related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. Infection Control Market is the finest market research report which is the result of a proficient team and their potential capabilities.

Based on product & service, the protective barriers segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on products & services, the market is further classified into cleaning & disinfection products, sterilization products & services, endoscope reprocessing products, protective barriers, and other infection control products. The protective barriers market accounted for the largest share of the infection control market in 2020.

The large share of the protective barriers market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of medical nonwovens, such as face masks and surgical drapes & gowns, due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

Based on type, the sterilization equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the infection control market is segmented into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, and consumables & accessories. In 2020, the sterilization equipment segment accounted for the largest share and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on infection control measures and the increasing demand for sterilization technologies, such as radiation sterilization and low-temperature sterilization, in the healthcare industry.

Based on type, the endoscope reprocessing consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the infection control market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing consumables, endoscope reprocessing equipment, and other endoscope reprocessing products. In 2020, the endoscope reprocessing consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing products market.

Endoscope reprocessing consumables are used in large quantities and have a short shelf life. This, coupled with the growing number of endoscopic surgeries due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, contributes to the large share of this market…

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the infection control market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, life science industry, food industry, and other end users (cosmetic industry, dietary supplement manufacturers, the veterinary industry, and other healthcare providers such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers). The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The overall demand for infection control in hospitals is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of HAIs, the increasing number of hospitals and clinics worldwide, and the rising geriatric population (as this population segment is more susceptible to various chronic diseases). The growing volume of surgical procedures performed is also expected to propel market growth.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the infection control market in 2020

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the infection control market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The region’s large share can be attributed to the growing demand for and adoption of sterilization and disinfection products along with services as a result of the rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers.

The surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection are also propelling the infection control market in the region.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the infection control market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product & services, end user, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various infection control products and services available in the market.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

