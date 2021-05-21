Surgical Robots Market: Renishaw (UK), Auris Health (US), Medrobotics Corporation (US), Think Surgical (US), Verb Surgical (US)4 min read
“Surgical Robots Market” by Product & Service (Instruments & Accessories, Systems, Service), Application (Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Analysis and Global Forecasts to 2026. The global surgical robots market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2026 from USD 6.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact on the Surgical robots Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the world’s population and economy. The pandemic has put a significant strain on healthcare systems.
During this period, healthcare institutions and providers have been instructed to stop performing elective surgical procedures and medical examinations to minimize the possibility of transmission and conserve healthcare resources for COVID-19 patients. The pandemic has led to a temporary ban on elective surgeries across the globe, which resulted in the cancellations of elective surgeries worldwide posing a negative impact on the globe.
Surgical Robots Market Top Leading Players:
Intuitive Surgical (US),
Stryker Corporation (US),
Medtronic (Ireland),
Smith & Nephew (UK),
Zimmer Biomet (US),
Asensus Surgical (Transenterix) (US),
Corindus Vascular Robotics (US),
Renishaw (UK),
Auris Health (US),
Medrobotics Corporation (US),
Think Surgical (US),
Verb Surgical (US),
OMNIlife Science (US),
CMR Surgical (US),
Preceyes BV (Netherlands),
China National Scientific Instruments And Materials Corporation (CSIMC) (China),
Microsure (Netherlands),
Titan Medical (Canada),
avateramedicalGmbh (Germany) and Medicaroid Corporation (Japan).
Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:
Surgical Robots Market: By Product and Service
- Instruments and Accessories
- Robotic Systems
- Services
Surgical Robots Market: By Application
- General Surgery
- Gynecological Surgery
- Urological Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Other Applications
Surgical Robots Market: By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Surgical Robots Market: By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- RoW
Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:
- By Company Type: Tier 1 – 58%, Tier 2 – 21%, and Tier 3 – 21%
- By Designation: C-level – 25%, Director-level – 35%, and Others – 40%
- By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, APAC –35%, Rest of the World –15%
North America holds the largest share in this market
North America dominated the surgical robots market, with a share of 63.6% in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the availability of funding for R&D in surgical robots in this region and the increasing adoption of surgical robots for pediatric surgeries in Canada and general surgery procedures in the US.
Surgical Robots Market Report Potential
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Surgical Robots Market” and its commercial landscape
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Surgical Robots Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- In-depth market segmentation
