Cancer Diagnostics Market: FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan) Danaher Corporation (US) DiaSorin S.P.A. (Italy) Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)

“Cancer Diagnostics Market” by Product (Consumables (Anitibodies, Probes), Instruments (Pathology Instruments, Imaging Instruments, Biopsy), Technology (IVD Testing), Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecasts to 2026. The global cancer diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2026 from USD 17.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The global cancer diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2026 from USD 17.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, and growing initiatives undertaken by government bodies to create awareness about cancer, the increasing number of private diagnostic centers.

In this Cancer Diagnostics Market report, competitor strategies are also analyzed in regard to their recent developments, new product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions which helps to guess the scope of improvement for the client business. Market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, and challenges are also evaluated in the report under market overview which gives helpful insights to businesses for taking the right moves.

Cancer Diagnostics Market report has been framed by applying the best and standard analytical methods which are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis that analyze and evaluate all the primary and secondary research data and information in this report.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

GE Healthcare (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc.(US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Danaher Corporation (US)

DiaSorin S.P.A. (Italy)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

BD (US)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Cancer Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)

AMOY Diagnostics CO. LTD. (China)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Bio SB (US)

Biocartis NV (Belgium)

Exact Science (US)

“Consumables segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the product, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

high prevalence of cancer, number of reagent rental agreements, and the growing application of innovative technologies and methodologies are the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

“Breast cancer segment to register the highest growth in the cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.”

Based on the application, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, and other cancer. The breast cancer segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The increasing incidence of cancer and technological advancement are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the cancer diagnostics market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is primarily driven by The increasing incidence of cancer, increasing number of patients visiting hospitals, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%) By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific (20%), and Rest of the World(12%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the cancer diagnostics market based on product, technology, application, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.

It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total cancer diagnostics market.

The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cancer diagnostics products offered by the top 23 players in the cancer diagnostics market. The report analyzes the cancer diagnostics market by product, technology, application, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on cancer diagnostics products offered by the top 23 players in the cancer diagnostics market. The report analyzes the cancer diagnostics market by product, technology, application, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cancer diagnostics market

Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cancer diagnostics market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the cancer diagnostics market

