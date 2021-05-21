Licensed Merchandise Market Worth Observing Growth | Meredith, PVH., Iconix Brand, Authentic Brands

The latest independent research document on Global Licensed Merchandise examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Licensed Merchandise market report advocates analysis of The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group, Authentic Brands Group, Universal Brand Development, Nickelodeon, Major League Baseball, IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company), Sanrio, Sequential Brands Group, Westinghouse, General Motors, National Basketball Association, Electrolux, National Football League, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, The Pokémon Company International, Procter & Gamble, Ferrari, Ralph Lauren, Mattel, Ford Motor Company, BBC Worldwide, The Hershey Company, Stanley Black & Decker, PGA Tour, National Hockey League, Sunkist Growers & WWE.

As Licensed Merchandise research and application [Entertainment, Corporate Trademarks/Brand, Fashion, Sports & Others] continues to expand in scope, the market will see deeper integration and application of more technologies in the future. This commercialization of Licensed Merchandise is playing a positive role in accelerating business digitalization, improving industry chain structures and enhancing information use efficiency. The findings mainly focus on category or product type: , Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7., Apparels, Toys, Accessories, Home Decoration, Software/Video Games, Food and Beverage, Others & Apparel (16.90%), toys (13.26%) and accessories (11.62%) were the clear leading retail revenue share categories of licensed products in 2018. etc, which underpins many recent advances in the other Licensed Merchandise technologies.

In order to provide a more informed view, research offers a snapshot of the current state of the rapidly changing Global Licensed Merchandise industry, looking through the lenses of both end users and service provides/players to come up with a more robust view of .

Market Scope

Based on the End use application, the market segmented into :Entertainment, Corporate Trademarks/Brand, Fashion, Sports & Others

Regional Landscape

Geographically, the Licensed Merchandise market size by revenue is broken down by 18+ countries from North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe based on various characteristics such as geographic footprints and business operation locations of players.

Analysts at HTF MI sheds light on Licensed Merchandise market data by Country

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Others)

Europe (Germany, Russia, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic Nations, Rest of Europe.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Egypt and Rest of MEA)

The Licensed Merchandise study cites various market development activities and business strategies such as new product/services development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc that Industry players such as The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group, Authentic Brands Group, Universal Brand Development, Nickelodeon, Major League Baseball, IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company), Sanrio, Sequential Brands Group, Westinghouse, General Motors, National Basketball Association, Electrolux, National Football League, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, The Pokémon Company International, Procter & Gamble, Ferrari, Ralph Lauren, Mattel, Ford Motor Company, BBC Worldwide, The Hershey Company, Stanley Black & Decker, PGA Tour, National Hockey League, Sunkist Growers & WWE are utilizing to overcome macro-economic scenarios. The Licensed Merchandise Market company profiles include Business Overview, Product / Service Offerings, SWOT Analysis, Segment & Total Revenue, Gross Margin and % Market Share.

Extracts from Global Licensed Merchandise Market Study

1. Market Snapshot

2. Global Licensed Merchandise Market Factor Analysis

– Value Chain Analysis

– Growth Drivers, Trends and Challenges

– Porters 5- Forces Analysis

– PESTEL Analysis

4. Market by Applications/ End Users (2016-2026) [Entertainment, Corporate Trademarks/Brand, Fashion, Sports & Others]

5.Licensed Merchandise Market: Country Landscape

6. Market Size Breakdown for Each Country

7. Competitive Landscape

– Market Share Analysis by Players

– Company Profiles

……….. Continued

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Licensed Merchandise Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, service providers of the industrial value chain. In the extensive research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources considered such as Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were used.

