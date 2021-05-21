Latest Scoop Stretcher Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand

Latest research report on “Scoop Stretcher Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The scoop stretcher (or clamshell, Roberson orthopedic stretcher, or just scoop) is a device used specifically for moving injured people. It is most frequently used to lift people who may have a spinal cord injury from the ground, either due to unconsciousness or in order to maintain stability in the case of trauma.

The scoop stretcher can be used for patient Others, provided the patient is strapped. However, the ninth edition of the ATLS Student Course Manual advises against using scoop stretchers for patient Others. For comfort and safety reasons, it is recommended to Sports the patient to a vacuum mattress instead, in which case the scoop stretcher is put on the Others device and then opened.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Scoop Stretcher Market in US:

Ferno

BER.

Byron

OrientMEd International FZE

Oscar Boscarol

PVS SpA

ROYAX

Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical

ZhangJiaGang RongChang

Hebei Pukang Medical

Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med

EMS Mobil Sistemler

Etac

Genstar Technologies Company

Red Leaf

EGO Zlín

Be Safe

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Scoop Stretcher Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Scoop Stretcher Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Scoop Stretcher Overall Market Size

2.1 US Scoop Stretcher Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Scoop Stretcher Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Scoop Stretcher Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Scoop Stretcher Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Scoop Stretcher Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Scoop Stretcher Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Scoop Stretcher Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Scoop Stretcher Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scoop Stretcher Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Scoop Stretcher Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scoop Stretcher Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Scoop Stretcher Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scoop Stretcher Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Scoop Stretcher Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Aluminum

4.1.3 Plastic

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – US Scoop Stretcher Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Scoop Stretcher Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Scoop Stretcher Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Scoop Stretcher Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Scoop Stretcher Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Scoop Stretcher Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Scoop Stretcher Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Scoop Stretcher Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Scoop Stretcher Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Scoop Stretcher Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Emergency Department

5.1.3 Sports

5.1.4 Mortuary

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – US Scoop Stretcher Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Scoop Stretcher Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Scoop Stretcher Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Scoop Stretcher Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Scoop Stretcher Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Scoop Stretcher Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Scoop Stretcher Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Scoop Stretcher Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Scoop Stretcher Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Scoop Stretcher in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Scoop Stretcher Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Scoop Stretcher Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Scoop Stretcher Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Scoop Stretcher Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Scoop Stretcher Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Scoop Stretcher Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Scoop Stretcher Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scoop Stretcher Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Scoop Stretcher Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Scoop Stretcher Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Scoop Stretcher Sales in US (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Scoop Stretcher Sales in US (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Scoop Stretcher Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

…and More

