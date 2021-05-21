(2020-2026) Future growth of Global Neuromorphic Computing Market with key players Intel, IBM, BrainChip Holdings, Qualcomm, Eta Compute, General Vision

Latest research report on “Neuromorphic Computing Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Neuromorphic computing utilizes an engineering approach or method based on the activity of the biological brain. This type of approach can make technologies more versatile and adaptable, and promote more vibrant results than other types of traditional architectures, for instance, the von Neumann architecture that is so useful in traditional hardware design.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Neuromorphic Computing businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Neuromorphic Computing in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Neuromorphic Computing market size in 2020 and the next few years in US.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Neuromorphic Computing Market in US:

Intel

IBM

BrainChip Holdings

Qualcomm

Eta Compute

General Vision

Samsung Electronics

Hewlett Packard Labs

Applied Brain Research

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neuromorphic Computing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Neuromorphic Computing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Neuromorphic Computing Overall Market Size

2.1 US Neuromorphic Computing Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Neuromorphic Computing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neuromorphic Computing Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Neuromorphic Computing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Neuromorphic Computing Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Neuromorphic Computing Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 US Manufacturers Neuromorphic Computing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neuromorphic Computing Players in US

3.6.1 List of US Tier 1 Neuromorphic Computing Companies

3.6.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neuromorphic Computing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Neuromorphic Computing Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Hardware

4.1.3 Software

4.2 By Type – US Neuromorphic Computing Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Neuromorphic Computing Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Neuromorphic Computing Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Neuromorphic Computing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Neuromorphic Computing Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 IT and Communication

5.1.3 Aerospace Defense

5.1.4 Medical

5.1.5 Automotive

5.1.6 Industrial

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – US Neuromorphic Computing Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Neuromorphic Computing Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Neuromorphic Computing Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Neuromorphic Computing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

