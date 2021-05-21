Latest Intraoral X-ray Imaging Market in US Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

Intraoral X-rays are the most common type of dental X-ray taken. These X-rays provide a lot of detail and allow your dentist to find cavities, check the health of the tooth root and bone surrounding the tooth, check the status of developing teeth, and monitor the general health of your teeth and jawbone.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Intraoral X-ray Imaging Market in US:

Envista Holdings

Dentsply Sirona

Vatech

Planmeca

Carestream Dental

Morita

Yoshida

Air Techniques

Midmark

Asahi Roentgen

Runyes

Qingdao Zhonglian Hainuo

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intraoral X-ray Imaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Overall Market Size

2.1 US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intraoral X-ray Imaging Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intraoral X-ray Imaging Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Intraoral X-ray Imaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intraoral X-ray Imaging Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Intraoral X-ray Imaging Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intraoral X-ray Imaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Bitewing X-rays

4.1.3 Periapical X-rays

4.1.4 Occlusal X-rays

4.2 By Type – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospital

5.1.3 Dental Clinic

5.2 By Application – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

..More

List of Tables:

Table 1. Key Players of Intraoral X-ray Imaging in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Intraoral X-ray Imaging Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Intraoral X-ray Imaging Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Intraoral X-ray Imaging Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intraoral X-ray Imaging Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in US (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in US (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Intraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in US, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Intraoral X-ray Imaging Sales in US, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Envista Holdings Corporate Summary

Table 20. Envista Holdings Intraoral X-ray Imaging Product Offerings

…and More

