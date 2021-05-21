Renewable Drones Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Strong CAGR by 2027 | Global Players – SPH Engineering, Raptor Maps, SkySpecs, Cognite, Singulair, NanoNet Technologies

The Renewable Drones market size is estimated to grow from USD 42 Million in 2019 to USD 284 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

MarketDigits recently released a brand-new research study on the international Renewable Drones market for the prediction period, 2021-2027. This research report provides a detailed outlook of this market with detailed info regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges, and which are the vital aspects which could influence the market results from the targeted years.

Increasing adoption of drones for reducing cost of inspection operation, focus on asset optimization and growing construction of solar and wind farm are expected to be the key factors driving the renewable drones market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Renewable Drones Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has entire power industry negatively. According to IEA, the COVID-19 crisis has significantly impacted the growth of renewable power capacity. The net renewable capacity additions in 2020 are projected to decline by 13% as compared to 2019. The decline is caused mainly due to delay in construction activity and supply chain disruptions, as major countries imposed lockdown, social distancing measures for workers, and financial challenges.

In 2021, the renewable energy capacity is projected to increase with resumption of delayed projects. Supportive government polices for increasing renewable energy capacity is likely to help in improving the economic conditions. Adoption of drones for inspections in solar and wind farms will reduce risk associated with hazardous labour and help in boosting the production from the assets

Renewable Drones Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising adoption of drones to reduce cost of inspection operation

Drones collect data more than 50 times faster than traditional methods. Solar farms are typically very large installations, so a drone equipped with an appropriate thermal camera can scan the entire farm for defects faster than using a hand-held thermal camera on the ground. In the case of wind turbines, inspections are performed manually by climbing or using long-range photography. Manual inspections involving climbing introduce hazards that can be avoided with drone inspections. Ground-based data collection can be slow and lacks the detail and flexibility that a drone can provide. A drone can perform an inspection of 1 wind turbine (3 blades) in 40 minutes. Thus, drone inspections are faster, accurate, and economical solutions for solar and wind farm inspections.

Restraints:Legal regulations for performing drone operations

Drones are extremely instrumental to utilities for performing inspection operations. However, legal requirements have constrained advances in the drone market. The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) is the regulatory body for drone operations. These regulations, in particular, exclude drone operations in some circumstances, such as Behind Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), over a long distance, or at night. Considering, that the FAA has not maintained pace with rapidly advancing drone technologies, utility companies have not been able to utilize drones to the highest potential for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of inspection operations. The American Public Power Association on 21st June 2016 said that the FAA released the final rules for commercial businesses, non-profits, and government organizations to use drones for a variety of purposes; however, these rules do not allow users to operate beyond the visual line of sight and do not clarify whether drone usage by public power utilities is a governmental activity.

Opportunities: Growing construction of solar and wind farms

The renewable energy sector is among the fastest-growing sectors globally. Renewable energy plants are being developed at a rapid pace with advanced technologies, with the growing demand for clean and sustainable energy. Countries are shifting their focus from conventional energy sources toward increasing generation from renewable energy sources. According to a study by IRENA in 2018, between 2015 and 2050, the global economy would need average investments equivalent to some 2.0% of the global GDP per year in decarbonization solutions, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other technologies.

According to IRENA, in 2018, the global cumulative installed capacity of onshore wind power reached 542 GW. Wind power has increased at a CAGR of more than 21% since 2000. Further, it is expected that onshore wind power installations would reach 5,044 GW by 2050. This will create the demand for wind turbines for new installations as well as the replacement of old turbines. The development of wind power plants is capital intensive, and asset owners look for maximizing returns and minimizing expenditures. This is where drones come into the picture. Drones will help reduce the expenses for the inspection of wind turbines by at least 40% and will be able to provide data in 2–3 days as compared to 2–3 weeks in the case of traditional inspection methods.

Challenges: Scarcity of skilled personnel

A skilled drone pilot is essential to remotely control and operate commercial drones in various weather conditions and terrains. Many accidents happen due to poor control midflight. Efforts are taken to improve the efficiency of autonomous drone solutions to reduce the risk of accidents. Further, analyzing the inspection data also requires personnel who are well versed with the software and the technicalities of the assets being inspected. Various programs are being undertaken to train pilots for improving the drone operation. Hence, the lack of skilled personnel poses a challenge to the growth of the renewable drones market.

Market Interconnection

By drone type, the multirotor segment is the largest contributor in the renewable drones market in 2019.

The multirotor segment led the renewable drones market, by drone type, in 2019. Multirotor drones have various advantages over Fixed wing drones; for instance, multi-rotor aircraft can perform vertical takeoffs and landings. They also require less space to take flight, can hover mid-flight, and maneuver around objects for easy inspection, mapping, and modeling. Further, multirotor drones use multiple propellers to maneuver; hence, they do not require a larger surface area or wingspan as compared to Fixed wing drones. Moreover, multirotor drones are designed to be folded down and packed up into smaller cases, which makes them easier to transport.

By solution, the end-to-end solution segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period.

The end-to-end solutions segment is expected to lead the renewable drones market from 2020 to 2025. End-to-end solution means that the service provider is supplying the drones and accessories, data analysis, and reports to the client in such a way that no other vendor is involved in meeting the demands. Overall, such a solution includes the provision of the drone, drone pilots, engineers, software, data management, processing, analytics, drone advisory services, and consulting. The use of drones for farm inspections is an intricate task and involves many complexities that require special expertise to deliver accurate results. Most utility companies use conventional technologies and do not possess this expertise. Thus, they opt for end-to-end solution that covers every aspect of the inspection process and obtain exactly what they require by being charged with respect to the area/lines being inspected. This helps utility companies in avoiding problems associated with the usage of forever-updating drone technology and related data processing.

By end user, the solar segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period.

The solar segment is estimated to grow at a faster rate from 2019 to 2025. To meet the growing demand for solar farm inspection and maintenance, asset owners, inspectors, and drone service providers (DSPs) must develop a deep understanding of thermography and flight operations to take full advantage of the benefits of drone-based solar inspection. Such factors drive the growth of solar segment in the renewable drones market.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest renewable drones market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The region has a high demand for electricity due to a rise in urbanization, industrialization, and population growth. The rapid increment in economic growth would lead to an increase in the demand for power. This would necessitate greater investments in the renewable power generation infrastructure. The region is expected to experience an increase in investments due to the rapidly declining prices of solar panels.

Key players in the renewable drones market

The prominent players in the global renewable drones market are DJI Enterprise (China), Terra Drone (Japan), Aerodyne Measure (US), and DroneDeploy (US).

This research report categorizes the Renewable Drones market-based on drone type, solution, end user, and region

Based on drone type, the Renewable Drones market has been segmented as follows:

Multirotor

Fixed wing

Based on solution, the Renewable Drones market has been segmented as follows:

End-to-end solution

Point solution

Based on end user, the Renewable Drones market has been segmented as follows:

Solar

Wind

Based on the region, the Renewable Drones market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments

In June 2020, Siemens Gamesa won a contract from Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II GmbH & Co. KG for a 5-year full scope offshore service and maintenance of Trianel Windpark Borkum II. The installation of the 32 Senvion 6.33-MW turbines was completed in May 2020. TWB II has a total output capacity of 200 MW and produces clean energy for around 200,000 households per year.

In June 2020, Terra Drone opened a new base, named Terra Drone Technology Malaysia Sdn Bhd (TDMY), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. TDMY will be providing drone survey, inspection, and industrial services for multiple industries, such as oil & gas, telecommunications, power, construction, agriculture, and government agencies.

In December 2019, Aerodyne Group acquired a controlling interest in the services business of Measure to create a new, combined business entity named Aerodyne Measure. Aerodyne Measure will serve enterprise clients in North America with aerial inspections and data analysis services. This agreement also provides Measure with additional funding as it grows its stand-alone SaaS offering and Measure Ground Control, an end-to-end software solution for enterprise drone programs.

In February 2019, Terra Drone entered the Indian market with the establishment of Terra Drone India. Terra Drone India’s core areas of specialization include agriculture, energy, urban development and management, defense, water, security, mining, infrastructure, forest, utilities, and disaster management. Its customer-centric industrial drone solutions use a multitude of sensors, such as visual, multispectral, thermal, LiDAR, and hyperspectral, and offer a complete UAV ecosystem to help clients plan, collect, and process the data. With an in-house drone research and development-cum-manufacturing unit, Terra Drone India supports the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative as well.

