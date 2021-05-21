Nanotechnology Clothing Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Strong CAGR by 2027 | Global Players – Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies, Aspen Aerogel, BASF

The Nanotechnology Clothing market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.20 Billion in 2019 to USD 18.45 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

MarketDigits recently released a brand-new research study on the international Nanotechnology Clothing market for the prediction period, 2021-2027. This research report provides a detailed outlook of this market with detailed info regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges, and which are the vital aspects which could influence the market results from the targeted years.

The nanotechnology clothing market consists of sales of clothes that use nanotechnology or nano fabrics. Nanoparticles are increasingly used along with fibers or as a coating on clothing to enhance the surface characteristics of clothes such as microbicidal, waterproof, antistatic or UV-protection, color durable, dirt-resistant, odor-resistant, stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and better thermal performance. The nanotechnology applications include nanowhiskers, silver nanoparticles, nanopores, and nanoparticles.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The nanotechnology clothing market covered in this report is segmented by type into nanocoated textiles; nanoporous textiles; fabrics consisting of nanofiber webs; composite fibers based on nanostructures and by application into healthcare; packaging; sports and leisure; defense; home and household; environmental protection; geotextiles; others.

The rising use of nanotechnology clothing in the medical industry, owing to its anti-microbial properties, is expected to drive the nanotechnology clothing market. Nanotechnology clothing offers the anti-microbial property to fight against microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria. The companies functioning in the nanotechnology clothing market are introducing medical products to deal with microorganisms. For instance, in March 2020, Anxin, a Zhuhai-based mask manufacturer came up with bacteria-killing reusable nano-silver masks to meet the increasing demand for face masks post-COVID-19 outbreak. The nano-silver particles continuously release irons that are capable of killing bacteria and viruses. Therefore, the growing usage of nanotechnology fibers or clothing in the healthcare industry is projected to boost the revenues for the nanotechnology clothing market over the forthcoming years.

The toxicity of nanomaterials is expected to hinder the nanotechnology clothing market’s growth during the forecast period. According to the Indonesian Journal of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, nanomaterials or nanoparticles are toxic to the human body and can easily enter the circulatory system through skin, lungs, and intestinal organs. The inhalation of nanomaterials leads to the entry of these materials into the human body and then reaches the brain causing damage or death. Thus, the toxicity of nanomaterials is anticipated to hamper the growth of the nanotechnology clothing market during the forecast period.

The launch of new products incorporating wearable technology is a key trend shaping the growth of the market. Major players operating in the nanotechnology clothing market are launching a new line of clothing with wearable technology in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market. For instance, in January 2019, Teijin Frontier, a textile company of the Teijin Group launched a new line of sportswear and other clothing incorporating wearable solutions. The company showcased the product range at the 5th Wearable Expo at Tokyo Big site, a leading trade fair for wearable devices and related technology. The integration of technology with nano clothing is projected to be a major trend in the nanotechnology clothing industry over the next coming years.

The major players covered in the global nanotechnology clothing market are Nano Textile, Colmar, Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology, eSpin Technologies, FTEnE, Parker Hannifin, Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies, Aspen Aerogel, BASF, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Nantero, Liquidia Technologies, DigiLens Inc., StoreDot, Abionic, Lyncean Technologies, NuMat Technologies, Nanotech Industrial Solutions, Aspen, Aerogel, NanoHorizons, Nanex, Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies, Global Photonic, Konara.

The countries covered in the global nanotechnology clothing market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The regions covered in the global nanotechnology clothing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Type

Nanocoated Textiles,

Nanoporous Textiles,

Fabrics Consisting of Nanofiber Webs,

Composite Fibres based on Nanostructures

By Application

Healthcare

Packaging

Sports and Leisure

Defense

Home and Household

Environmental Protection

Geotextiles

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Major Points Covered In This Report:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Nanotechnology Clothing Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

