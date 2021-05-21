Key Trends in Pneumatic Components Industry: Market Estimation 2021-2027 and Company Profiles: SMC, Festo, Parker, Norgren, Bosch Rexroth, Camozzi, and more | Affluence

The global Pneumatic Components market was valued at 16820 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 21730 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Global Pneumatic Components Market Status and Trend Report 2015-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis of the Pneumatic Components industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data, and penetrating insights. No matter the client is an industry insider, potential entrant, or investor. Affluence Market Reports has surveyed the Pneumatic Components leading Players including SMC, Festo, Parker, Norgren, Bosch Rexroth, Camozzi, etc., suppliers, distributors, and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. In a word, the report provides detailed statistics and analysis on the state of the industry; and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Competitor Analysis of Pneumatic Components Industry:

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key company’s revenues in global Pneumatic Components market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key company’s revenues share in global Pneumatic Components market, 2020 (%)

Key company’s sales in global Pneumatic Components market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key company’s sales share in global Pneumatic Components market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SMC

Festo

Parker

Norgren

Bosch Rexroth

Camozzi

CKD

AirTAC

EASUN

Fangda

Wuxi Huatong

JELPC

Dongsheng

CNSNS

Yaguang



COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Pneumatic Components Market:

The report also contains the effect of the ongoing worldwide pandemic, i.e., COVID-19, on the Pneumatic Components Market and what the future holds for it. It offers an analysis of the impacts of the epidemic on the international market. The epidemic has immediately interrupted the requirement and supply series. The Pneumatic Components Market report also assesses the economic effect on firms and monetary markets. Futuristic Reports has accumulated advice from several delegates of this business and has engaged from the secondary and primary research to extend the customers with strategies and data to combat industry struggles throughout and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Pneumatic Components Market Segmentation

Pneumatic Components market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Pneumatic cylinders

Pneumatic valves

Air treatment components

Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Machinery

Chemical industry

Electronic

Spinning

Package

Car

Others

Regional bifurcation: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, South East Asia

Country-level analysis of each regional market.

Figures related to revenues and sales generated by each region.

Industry share held by each region.

Estimated values for revenue and growth rate of each region during the analysis period.

