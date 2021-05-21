Retail Robotics Market Size by a Strong Growth Rate and Huge Profits || Top Players – Alphabet Inc., Grey Orange, Softbank Group Corp

The Retail Robotics market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.30 Billion in 2019 to USD 42.62 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

MarketDigits recently released a brand-new research study on the international Retail Robotics market for the prediction period, 2021-2027. This research report provides a detailed outlook of this market with detailed info regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges, and which are the vital aspects which could influence the market results from the targeted years.

Retail Robotics Market Size And Forecast

Retail robots, which are artificial intelligence equipped systems are able to collect exponentially accurate data regarding buyers’ habits and preferences. This information allows retailers to grow their sales by recommended similar or suitable items to customers. These factors driving the growth of the market. The Global Retail Robotics Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

What is Retail Robotics?

Retail robotics is no longer a concept of the past, the penetration of automation is increasing in several industries, of which its infiltration in retail can be seen to be increasing through retail robotics. The retail sector is one of the principal industries that has benefited from AI and robotics implementation. Through the implementation of automation and intelligence i.e. retail robotics, retailers are able to revise their strategies and become more customer-centric. These robots are also able to handle responsibilities such as inventory monitoring and fulfillment needs of today’s omnichannel orders. While concerns have arisen regarding automation leading to job losses, the increasing use of retail robotics, especially in high profile retailers are inevitable.

Currently, major robot tests are underway in retail stores, they have been witnessed to have transformed the supply chain operations in many retail warehouses and distribution centers. In addition, innovations in computer vision, AI, deep learning, and robotic mechanics are facilitating robots is becoming increasingly adept at performing traditionally harder-to-automate tasks.

Global Retail Robotics Market Overview

The transformation of the retail businesses through robotics can be attributed by a large part to robotics allowing brick and mortar stores to become more customer-oriented. Retail robots, which are artificial intelligence equipped systems are able to collect exponentially accurate data regarding buyers’ habits and preferences. This information allows retailers to grow their sales by recommended similar or suitable items to customers. Retail robots prove to be beneficial for in-store services as well as they can provide retailers with information for on the shelf inventory, price tags changes as well as changing customer preferences. Retail robotics gives rise to the scope for personalizing the products that are in stock as well, enabling restocking decisions to be better informed. Customers are able to directly benefit from machine learning systems by being able to use automated checkouts, helping buyers to avoid queues or getting quick support through digital kiosks.

However, for retail businesses that are just starting to introduce technologies into their business, the initial cost of retail robots can be high and therefore seem off-putting. The initial costs usually encompass customized software in order to eventually improve the business. Other costs that are connected to adopting robots include having to consider hiring specialists to maintain and service the systems. While initial rollouts of such developments come at a price, companies are looking at the long-term benefits and the overall effect on the business, aiding in overcoming this restraint.

Retail Robotics Market, By Type

Mobile Robotics

Stationary Robotics

Semi-Autonomous

Retail Robotics Market, By Application

Inventory Management

Delivery Management

In-Store Services

Others

Global Retail Robotics Market, By type, 2021 – 2027 (USD MILLION)

On the basis of Type, The Retail Robotics Market is segmented into Inventory management, Delivery management, In-Store services, and Others. The inventory management sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market in the global market.

Retail Robotics Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the world

Key Players in Retail Robotics Market

The “Global Retail Robotics Market” study report offers a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such Amazon Robotics, Bossa Nova, Simbe Robotics, ABB Robotics, Greyorange, Softbank Robotics, Honda Motor Co. Limited.

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Key Development in Retail Robotics Market

ABB ROBOTICS: •ABB announced that it would invest US$150 million investment in Shanghai, China to build the world’s most advanced, automated and flexible robotics factory – a cutting-edge center where robots will make robots.

SIMBE ROBOTICS, INC.: SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA) and Simbe entered into a partnership to tackle the challenges retailers face in handling inventory dynamics in their stores

BOSSA NOVA: Bossa Nova also announced a new partnership with the CyLab Biometrics Center at Carnegie Mellon University. The lab will help the company by advance research in AI, analytics, and robot perception in retail and autonomous navigation

