Telematics Software Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Chetu, Descartes, Digital Matter, Mecomo, RentalMatics

Telematics software is designed to track vehicles, airplanes, location-based systems, telehealth solutions, and others. The telematics technology embedded with vehicles and devices to deliver real-time transmission, monitoring, and management. With the growing requirement of tracking vehicles on a real-time basis and observe drivers, and other parameters such as monitoring health, temperament while diving is driving the demand for telematics software. This market is highly growing in the North America region, as this region accounts for around USD 29.48 Billion in FY 2017, and it is expected to reach USD 102.27 Billion by FY 2022.

Latest released the research study on Global Telematics Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Telematics Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Telematics Software. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Aplicom (Finland),Aptiv (Ireland),Chetu (United States),Descartes (Canada),Digital Matter (Australia),Key Telematics (United States),Mecomo (United States),Omnitracs (United States),RentalMatics (Ireland),SkyHawk Telematics (Canada)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Telematics Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Vehicles are being manufactured with embedded SIMs to avail telematics-based services such as UBI products that can be accessed through smartphones or pre-installed screen in the vehicles

The government in most developed and developing nations are making

Market Drivers:

The increased purchasing power of customers and shifting its preference for the high-end vehicles then simple transport machines. With the development of 4G and 5G technology is playing a major role in this market.

An increasing number of automobiles in developed regions including the USA, Canada, Mexico, and other regions. These regions require advanced road assistance and vehicle crash management.

Opportunities:

An increasing number of road accidents because of the speeding car, this creates a huge opportunity for the usage of telematics software

Rising government focus on technology-based vehicle monitoring infrastructure. Government from developed regions has

Challenges:

Vehicle Connected Over Same Network Can be Easily Hacked and Controlled, that Can Cause Harmful Damages

Lack of Awareness Among Individual Car Owners and Resistance to the Additional Expenditure for the Installation of New Devices

The Global Telematics Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Vehicle Tracking, Trailer Tracking, Container Tracking, Fleet Management, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), End Users (Automotive Telematics, Usage Based Insurance, Infotainment, Healthcare Telematics, Others), Technology (GPS, Cellular, Others)

Market Insights:

In Jun 2020, Ford Commercial Solutions announced the launch of Ford Telematic, basically web-based software platform, this helps commercial vehicle customer better manage their fleets. Through this initiative enhance their business and offerings.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

