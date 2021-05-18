Which Sales Channel is More Lucrative for Window Blinds Market?

The Window Blinds market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

According to a recent Fact.MR study, window blinds sales are estimated to exceed 110 million units in 2019. The window blinds industry continues to be influenced by a range of factors, such as increasing home renovation and remodeling activities, complemented by growing focus on revamping the aging infrastructure. The study analyzes the window blinds market in detail, and offers readers a thorough analysis of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors impacting the market growth.

According to the study, home improvement activities significantly contribute to growth of the window blinds industry. LIRA, the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University finds that, in the US alone, remodeling activities are witnessing a significant rise, as elevating real-estate prices hold majority of consumers from making new property investments, directing their focus toward maintenance and renovation activities instead. This, coupled with the advent of eco-friendly and recyclable materials such as jute and bamboo with the focus on sustainability among industry players and consumers alike, has been favoring sales of window blinds.

Roll Up Blinds Sales Surge with Introduction of Patterned Designs

The study finds that consumers continue to show a marked preference for roll up blinds. Worldwide sales of roll up blinds reached nearly 40 billion units in 2018, and are expected to register a Y-o-Y growth of 3.6% in 2019. Apart from the benefits of easy operations, low maintenance requirements, and a variety of convenient installation options, the introduction of patterned products continues to augur well for sales of roll up blinds.

Manually operated window blinds continue to account for a sizeable share of the market, with sales of over 70 million units in 2018. However, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) have associated these blinds with several hazards, raising awareness among consumers, which in turn has been impeding adoption of manually-operated variants. This has favored well for sales of electronically operate window blinds, particularly in developed markets where the number of smart home projects are witnessing a significant rise, abreast robust adoption of home automation systems.

