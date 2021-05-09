Car Head Up Display Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals Amazing Growth | Continental, Nippon Seiki, Denso, Panasonic

Car head-up display or automotive heads-up display is the transparent display which presents data in the automobile without requiring users to look away from their usual viewpoints. The HUD reduces the number and duration of the drivers sight deviations from the road,by projecting the required information directly into the drivers line of vision. The market of car head up display is growing due to various factor such as increasing awareness about passenger and vehicle safety, while increasing demand for semi-autonomous and electric vehicles is trending in market which is also forcing market to grow. But due to some factors like high cost and availability of cheap substitutes it is hindering the market.

Latest released the research study on Global Car Head Up Display Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Head Up Display Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Head Up Display. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Bosch (Germany),Continental (Germany),Nippon Seiki (Japan),Visteon (United States),Denso (Japan),Panasonic (Japan),Garmin (United States),Thales (France),Pioneer Corporation (Japan),MicroVision (United States)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Car Head Up Display Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Increased Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

Market Drivers:

Increase in Awareness About Passenger and Vehicle Safety

Demand for the Improvement of In-Vehicle Experience

Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles

High Growth in Luxury and High-End Car Segments, Mainly in the Emerging Markets

Opportunities:

Introduction of Portable Head Up Display at Lower Prices in Low and Middle Car Segments

Development of Comprehensive Voice-Operated Head-Up Display Systems

Challenges:

High Cost of Advanced Head-Up Display Systems

Laser-Based Volumetric Display as an Alternative to Head-Up Display

The Global Car Head Up Display Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Windscreen head display, Integrated head up display), Application (Passenger car, Commercial vehicle), Technology (AR-HUD, Conventional HUD), Dimension (2D, 3D)

Market Insights:

Continental signed a contract with automotive manufacturer Lincoln Motor Company, a division of Ford Motor Company (US), to install HUD with digital micro mirror device (DMD) technology to show all relevant information in the driverâ€™s field of vision, reducing driver distraction, and therefore making a significant contribution to enhanced comfort and safety.

Merger Acquisition:

DENSO acquired InfiniteKey, (US) to advance keyless automotive experience. The acquisition provides foundational pieces to developing phone-as-a-key technology and increases DENSOâ€™s lead in developing and deploying smartphone-based automotive access.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

