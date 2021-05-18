Punch List Software Market Statistics 2021: Growth Drivers and Future Scenarios with Top Key Players – Active3DB, L.L.C, Alpha Software Corporation, Bluebeam, Inc., Bridgit, Dashpivot Services Pty Ltd

This research report will give you deep insights about the Punch List Software Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Punch lists, also known as snag lists, are crucial for a construction project. The punch list software generates lists and reports that use to identify deficiencies, incomplete work, and compliance issues. A rise in requirements for large-scale project management across the world is the major driving factor for the punch list software market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rapid urbanization, coupled with the increasing infrastructure development across the globe, is anticipating the punch list software market growth. Furthermore, punch list software provides a collaborative construction list, optimized site inspections, assignment, and approval of tasks using a mobile device. This, in turn, rising the popularity of such software among the end-user, are also propelling the growth of the punch list software market.

The key players profiled in this study includes

Active3DB, L.L.C (FinishLine Software)

Alpha Software Corporation

Bluebeam, Inc.

Bridgit

Dashpivot Services Pty Ltd

FieldWireLabs, Inc.

Newforma Inc.

PlanGrid, Inc.

Procore Technologies, Inc.

UDA Technologies, Inc.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Punch List Software market

To analyze and forecast the global Punch List Software market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Punch List Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Punch List Software players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Punch List Software Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Punch List Software Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Punch List Software Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Punch List Software Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

