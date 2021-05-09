AI in Space Exploration Market to Observe Strong Development by Neurala, Descartes Labs, KittyHawk, Flyby Nav

Latest released the research study on Global AI in Space Exploration Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AI in Space Exploration Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AI in Space Exploration. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Orbital ATK (A Northrop Grumman Company) (United States),DARPA (United States),Neurala (United States) ,Descartes Labs (United States),KittyHawk (United States) ,Iris Automation, Inc. (United States) ,Flyby Nav (United States),PrecisionHawk (United States) ,Pilot.ai (United States),MRX Global Holding Corp. (United States)

Definition:

Although astronauts are trained physically and psychologically to deal with extreme space situations, living in a confined space with no gravity could sometimes be stressful and could hamper their decision-making processes. This is where artificial intelligence is coming into the picture. Several years after the first moon landing, experts are now looking at emerging technologies to understand the space exploration a little better. With recent breakthroughs and discoveries, AI has been showing immense potential in space exploration, such as global navigation, earth observation, and communications to and fro. Historically, machine learning algorithms have been used in monitoring the spacecraft, autonomous navigation of the spacecraft, controlling systems, and intelligently detecting objects in the route. And now, in a bid to help astronauts, AI-based assistants are being created to aid astronauts in their missions to Mars and beyond. These assistants are designed to understand and predict the requirements of the crew and comprehend astronautsâ€™ emotions and their mental health.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global AI in Space Exploration Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

The Increasing the Level of the Autonomy and Automation in the Space Exploration

Market Drivers:

The Growing Numbers of Space Missions across the Globe Boosting the Demand for the AI Technology

Space Exploration Gives Rise to Humongous Amounts of Data That Cannot Be Analyzed Through Human Intelligence

The Capability of AI Technology to Make Decisions without Specific Commands from the Mission Control

Opportunities:

The Technology of Artificial Intelligence Is Showing Clear Potential in Exploring the Interstellar Space with Innovative Machines and Projects

Challenges:

The Global AI in Space Exploration Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Robotic arms, Rovers, Space probes, Others), Application (Remote sensing and monitoring, Communications, Robotics, Data analytics, Reusable launch and manned vehicles, Asteroid mining, Remote missions), End Users (Government, Commercial), Function of Technique (Foundational Layer, Behavioral Layer, Sensory Layer, Cognitive Layer, Combination)

Market Insights:

In 2018, NASA awarded USD 330,000 as a research grant to a team to develop an AI to guide the ships in the space amid the debris. This autonomous navigation used Ethereum blockchain technology to create a â€œdecentralised, secure, and cognitive networking, and computing infrastructure for deep space exploration.â€ Alongside, NASA has developed an AI upgrade â€” AEGIS (Autonomous Exploration for Gathering Increased Science), which helped in automating the laser-firing capabilities of the rover. With an increased pace in data collection, a trained AI system is a perfect match to monitor the spacecraft as well as reduce the downtime and possible risks.

Merger Acquisition:

On 24 Sept 2019, Spacebit announced at The UK Space Conference 2019 their signing of a joint agreement with Astrobotic to begin commercial and scientific lunar exploration with the first mission in 2021 on the Peregrine lunar lander. Astroboticâ€™s Peregrine lunar lander will be launched on a Vulcan Centaur rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The launch will carry the first lunar lander from American soil since Apollo.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

