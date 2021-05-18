Mobility As A Service Market– Future Growth Strategies size 2028 News

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Mobility As A Service Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Mobility As A Service Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the basis of regional implications and the world. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Mobility as a Service Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Mobility as a Service Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 32.0% which is expected to reach US$ XX.X Bn in 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The Mobility as a Service describes a smooth way from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions which are consumed as a service. The prime motive behind MaaS is to offer travellers mobility solutions during their visit based upon their requirements. The most important factors for the rising demand of MaaS comprising of consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads leads to traffic congestion, parking problems and rapid urbanisation. There are many large OEMs have announced their plans to invest in this large business opportunity. The travellers for inter-state and inter country gets various hassles with planning and boarding different modes of transportation. Traveller who plans for a trip where he needs to hire two or more modes of transportation requires lots of planning and arrangements. As a result, there has been rising demand for more integration into transportation system for hassle free payment and seamless travels. The Mobility as a Service Market is expected to reach US$ 475 Bn in 2025. With the CAGR estimation of 32%, the research report provides a detailed overview of the industry, classifications and application in Mobility as a Service Market. In the report, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe are the major regions taken into consideration for the geographical analysis for micro and macro environment. This report also states import & export of smart technologies, demand & supply figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

Segment Covered

This market intelligence report on the Mobility as a Service Market has been segmented by service type, solution type, transportation type, vehicle type, application and geography. On the basis of Service Type, it is divided into Car Sharing, Ride Hailing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing and Train Service. In terms of Transportation Type, it is classified as Payment Engines, Technology Platforms, Navigation Solutions, Ticketing Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Services and Insurance Services. By Transportation Types, it is divided into Public and Private. On the basis of Vehicle Types, it is classified as Four Wheelers, Micro Mobility, Bus and Train. In terms of Application OS, the divisions include Android, iOS and others. By major regions, the report is classified into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Europe is the largest market for MaaS due to the presence of some of the leading vendors.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of Mobility as a Service. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in the developing countries. The key players observed in the study are – Qixxit, Whim, Moovit, Citymapper, Skedgo, Ubigo, Smile Mobility, Beeline, Uber Technologies, DiDi Chuxing, Grab, Splyt Technologies Ltd, MaaS Global Oy, Transit Systems Pvt Ltd, Deutsche Bahn AG and Bridi among others.

Report Highlights

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is alsoprovided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027.Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers a comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Mobility As A Service Market, size of the market (US$ Bn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world of Mobility As A Service Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Mobility as a Service Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Mobility as a Service Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation. Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

